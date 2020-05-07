Catholic churches to celebrate Mass at parking lots this weekend

Archbishop Michael Byrnes has approved sacramental protocols for the Archdiocese of Agana, allowing the church to resume Mass and other sacraments.

The celebration of Masses at parking lots where possible, will begin this weekend along with the Sacrament of Reconciliation, Anointing of the Sick, and Baptism, according to a press release from the Archdiocese of Agana.

Guam's Catholics will be able to receive Holy Communion as priests at most parishes celebrate Mass with attendees gathered inside their vehicles at church parking lots.

The following may resume with limitation as detailed in the protocols updated by the Archdiocesan Liturgical Commission:

1. Mass outdoors with the faithful in their vehicles

2. Confession

3. Anointing of the Sick (non-COVID patients)

4. Baptism

Archbishop Byrnes tasked the Archdiocesan Liturgical Commission to work with pastors in updating the internal document, which guides priests with the celebration of liturgies and sacraments during this COVID-19 pandemic.

For about a month, Mass at church was suspended in an effort to comply with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's public health emergency shutdown.

Church officials note some points for parishioners to be mindful of:

· All Catholics are dispensed from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation at this time. However, for those who wish to attend Mass during this time, the archdiocese reminds everyone that should you have flu-like symptoms or compromised immune systems, you must remain home.

· The faithful should remain in their vehicles while Mass is celebrated by the priest using a public address system and in some cases, with Mass livestreaming on the Internet.

· Massgoers will receive the Holy Eucharist from their cars. During Communion, Massgoers will be instructed to exit their vehicles and receive the Eucharist standing by their cars. In a few cases, Communion will be given to attendees as they sit in their cars. However, at all times, the Communion host should be treated with the utmost sacredness for the Body of Christ and must not be passed from Massgoer to Massgoer.

· In most cases, the priest and Eucharistic ministers will either approach Massgoers at their cars or Massgoers will be instructed to drive to specific stations during Communion. Distribution of Communion will take place after Mass.

· Your parish priest or staff will give instructions to the faithful before the Mass. Please carefully respect and heed the directions.

The archdiocese will provide further information on Friday.

Parishioners may also contact their respective parishes for information. A schedule of islandwide parish parking lot Masses will be issued "shortly", the press release stated.