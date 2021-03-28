The island's Catholic faithful are asked to bring their own palm leaves to church today, Palm Sunday.

The Archdiocese of Hagåtña released the schedule for this week's Masses and with it a note saying palm leaves will not be provided at the churches and residents should bring palm leaves they want blessed.

Palm Sunday is the final Sunday of Lent, the beginning of Holy Week, and commemorates the triumphant arrival of Christ in Jerusalem, days before he was crucified, according to Catholics Online.

"Palm Sunday is known as such because the faithful will often receive palm fronds, which they use to participate in the reenactment of Christ's arrival in Jerusalem. In the Gospels, Jesus entered Jerusalem riding a young donkey, and to the lavish praise of the townspeople who threw clothes, or possibly palms or small branches, in front of him as a sign of homage. This was a customary practice for people of great respect," according to the website.

Palm branches are widely recognized symbol of peace and victory, hence their preferred use on Palm Sunday, the website further states.

This is just the latest change to local Catholic traditions since COVID-19 hit the island.

Tony Diaz, public information officer for the Archdiocese, said throughout churches across the nation there will not be a procession of the palms.

"We're trying to minimize contact that comes with the distribution of the palms," he said.

Another change is the ceremonial washing of the feet, which normally takes place on Thursday. Diaz said this also will not take place. The ceremony is completed to remember Jesus' act of service when he filled a basin with water and washed the feet of each disciple.

Many churches, even with the easing of pandemic-related restrictions, continue to livestream services and ensure parishioners can celebrate Mass from parking lots to ease crowding inside the church buildings.

To see the full list of Masses for this week, visit PostGuam.com.

Holy Week Schedule

DULCE NOMBRE DE MARIA CATHEDRAL-BASILICA, HAGATÑA

Palm Sunday, March 28 – 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Please bring your own palms.

Chrism Mass, Wednesday, March 31 – 6 p.m.

Holy Thursday, April 1 – 6 p.m.

Good Friday, April 2 – 2:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross

3 p.m. Good Friday Services

Easter Vigil, Saturday April 3 – 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 4 – 6 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday Masses broadcast via Livestream on KUAM Channel 8, PBS KGTF TV Channel 12, and KOLG 90.9 FM Catholic Radio. Please join and follow us in the Eucharistic Celebration at aganacathedral.org or Facebook.com/aganacathedral and YouTube.

OUR LADY OF PURIFICATION, MAINA

Palm Sunday, March 28 – 8 a.m.

Please bring your own palms.

Holy Thursday, April 1 – 6 p.m.

Good Friday, April 2 – 2:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross

Good Friday Services – 3 p.m.

Easter Vigil, Saturday April 3 – 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 4 – 8 a.m.

OUR LADY OF THE BLESSED SACRAMENT CHURCH, AGANA HEIGHTS

Vigil for Palm Sunday (Indoor Mass*), Saturday - 5 p.m.

Palm Sunday (Indoor Mass*), Sunday - 9 a.m.

Please bring your own palm branches for blessing.

Holy Thursday - 6 p.m. Lord's Last Supper Mass - The Washing of the Feet is omitted. (Indoor Mass*)

Good Friday - 3 p.m. Passion and Death (prayer service). (No public Veneration of the Cross)

Holy Saturday - 8 p.m. Easter Vigil (Indoor Mass*)

Easter Sunday - 9 a.m. Easter Sunday (Indoor Mass*)

*Indoor capacity is limited to 100 persons only with updated indoor Mass PCOR-3 protocols.

*Tented patio and parking lot audio system for overflow are still available. The FM Station channel is 104.7 FM.

OUR LADY OF MT. CARMEL CHURCH, AGAT

Saturday — 5 p.m. (Indoor Mass) livestream on Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Agat Facebook.

Palm Sunday — 7:30 a.m. (Indoor Mass) livestream on Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Agat Facebook.

Stations of the Cross on Saturdays at 4:15 p.m.

Holy Thursday, April 1 - 7 p.m. Mass

Good Friday, April 2 - 2 p.m. services

Saturday, April 3 - Easter Vigil – 7 p.m. Mass

Easter Sunday, April 4 - 7:30 a.m. Mass

NIÑO PERDIDO Y SAGRADA FAMILIA CHURCH, ASAN

Saturday – 5 p.m.

Palm Sunday - 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Holy Thursday 7 p.m.

Good Friday 3 p.m. (2:30 p.m. Way of the Cross)

Easter Vigil Mass 9 p.m.

Easter Sunday – 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

* Church will not provide palm branches this year. Congregation may bring their own palms.

SAN VICENTE/SAN ROQUE CATHOLIC CHURCH, BARRIGADA

Palm Sunday: Mass 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. indoor with physical presence. 10 a.m. Mass is livestreamed. No distribution of palms to the congregation. People may bring their own palms.

Holy Wednesday: No regular parish 6 p.m. Mass on Holy Wednesday in lieu of the Chrism Mass at 6 p.m. at the cathedral-basilica.

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper 7 p.m.. No Washing of Feet, No Transfer of the Blessed Sacrament, No Eucharistic Vigil.

Good Friday: 1:30 p.m. - Stations of the Cross inside the church and Siete Palabras (7 Last Words) reflection by Fr. Joel de los Reyes and Deacon Larry Claros.

3 p.m. - Divine Mercy Prayer, Liturgy of the Word, Adoration of the Holy Cross. (note: Adoration of the Cross by kissing it is limited exclusively to the celebrant) and Holy Communion. No traditional procession and veneration of the Santo Entiero (dead body of Christ).

* Novena to the Divine Mercy and to San Vicente Ferrer starts today after the church Good Friday liturgical services.

Holy Saturday: No parish Mass in the morning.

5 p.m. Novena to the Divine Mercy and to San Vicente Ferrer.

7 p.m. Easter Vigil celebration. Candles are not to be used by the congregation. No sprinkling of water to the congregation. Mass continues as usual.

Easter Sunday: Indoor Masses with physical presence: 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. The 10 a.m. Mass is livestreamed. No sprinkling of water.

Novena to the Divine Mercy and to San Vicente Ferrer - 7 a.m.

Novena to the Divine Mercy and to San Vicente Ferrer from Monday to Friday on the Octave of Easter - 5 p.m., 8 a.m. Saturday

San Vicente Fiesta: April 10. Archbishop Michael Jude Byrnes will preside. There will be no traditional procession, no taotaotumano, no physical-touch veneration of San Vicente Ferrer statue. Reverent bow will suffice.

Divine Mercy Sunday, April 11: Masses at 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Happy Easter! Happy San Vicente Ferrer Fiesta! Happy Divince Mercy Sunday!

OUR LADY OF PEACE AND SAFE JOURNEY CHURCH, CHALAN PAGO

Holy Week Schedule

March 27 -Saturday (Anticipated) 5:30 p.m.

March 28 - Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord: 6:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

March 29 - Monday of Holy Week: 5 p.m.

March 30 - Tuesday of Holy Week: 5 p.m.

March 31 - Wednesday of Holy Week, Chrism Mass at cathedral-basilica 6 p.m.

April 1 - Holy Thursday, Thursday of the Lord's Supper: 6 p.m.

April 2 - Good Friday - Stations of the Cross - 2 p.m.; Last Words - 2:40 p.m.; Divine Mercy Chaplet - 3 p.m.

Passion of the Lord

- Word

- Cross

- Holy Communion

April 3 - Easter Vigil: 7 p.m.

April 4 - Easter Sunday: 6:30 a.m. & 10 a.m.

SANTA BARBARA CATHOLIC CHURCH, DEDEDO

Saturday: 5 p.m.

Sunday: 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. (Chuukese), 5 p.m.

Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. & 5 p.m. (to be livestreamed)

*Wednesday, March 31: No 6 p.m. Mass in the parish

Holy Thursday: 6 p.m. (to be livestreamed)

Good Friday Services: 3 p.m. (to be livestreamed)

*Saturday, April 3: No 5 p.m. Mass

Easter Vigil: 9 p.m. (to be livestreamed)

Easter Sunday

6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. (Chuukese), 5 p.m.

Masks must be worn at all times on church grounds. Before entering the church, parish staff will assist with temperature screening and hand sanitizing. If you are ill, stay home. The 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday Masses are livestreamed on Facebook; loudspeaker broadcast at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., and 5 p.m. Parishioners are welcome to continue remaining in their vehicles for “parking lot” Mass.

ST. ANDREW KIM CHURCH, DEDEDO

Holy Week, Easter Masses Schedule.

Palm Sunday, March 28 – 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. 09:00 , 11:00 (Two Masses)

Holy Thursday, April 1 – 7:30 p.m.

Good Friday, April 2 – 3 p.m. Stations of the Cross

Good Friday Services – 7:30 p.m.

Easter Vigil, Saturday April 3 – 7:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 4 – 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, INARAJAN

Holy Week Schedule:

March 27: Saturday, Vigil Mass - 6 p.m.

March 28: Palm Sunday, 7:30 a.m.

Note: Palms will not be distributed. Please bring your own palms.

April 1: Holy Thursday, The Lord’s Supper, 6 p.m.

April 2: Good Friday, Stations of the Cross - 4:30 a.m.; Veneration of the Cross - 3 p.m.

April 3: Holy Saturday, Easter Vigil - 6 p.m.

April 4: Easter Sunday - 7:30 a.m.

SAN ISIDRO CATHOLIC CHURCH, MALOJLOJ

Saturday anticipated Mass, March 27 – 5 p.m.

Palm Sunday, March 28 – 6 a.m. & 8 a.m.

Note: Palms will not be provided. Please bring your own palms.

Holy Thursday, April 1 – 6 p.m.

Good Friday, April 2 – 6:30 a.m. Stations of the Cross

Good Friday Services – 3 p.m.

Easter Vigil, Saturday, April 3 – 6 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 4 – 6 a.m. & 8 a.m.

SANTA TERESITA CATHOLIC CHURCH, MANGILAO

Palm Sunday Vigil: Saturday 5 p.m.

Palm Sunday: 8 a.m. & 10 a.m.

Holy Thursday: 7 p.m.

Good Friday: 3 p.m.

Easter Vigil: Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 6 a.m., 8 a.m. & 10 a.m.

In church, in parking lot, on Facebook and Instagram

Holy Communion is available for 30 minutes after Masses end.

SAN DIMAS & OUR LADY OF THE ROSARY CHURCH, MERIZO

Saturday – 5 p.m.

Palm Sunday – 6:30 a.m.

Holy Thursday – 6 p.m.

Good Friday – 2 p.m.

Saturday Vigil – 6 p.m.

Easter Sunday – 6:30 a.m.

NUESTRA SEÑORA DE LAS AGUAS CHURCH, MONGMONG

Vigil for Palm Sunday - Saturday, March 27, 5 p.m. Mass

Sunday, March 28, Mass at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

*We will not be distributing blessed palms this year. Please bring your personal palms for blessings. Thank you.

Holy Monday, March 29, 6 p.m.

Holy Tuesday, March 30, 6 p.m., Confession after Mass

Holy Wednesday, March 31, 6 p.m. Mass of Chrism at the Hagåtña Cathedral-Basilica. There will be no Mass in our parish.

Holy Thursday, April 1, 6 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper. No adoration of the Blessed Sacrament.

Good Friday, April 2, Stations of the Cross at 2 p.m., Divine Mercy Novena, Good Friday services. No Veneration of the Cross by the faithful, just the presider. No Santo Intiero Procession & Veneration.

Holy Saturday, April 3, Easter Vigil at 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 4, Easter Mass at 9 a.m. No 6 p.m. Mass.

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA CATHOLIC CHURCH, ORDOT

Saturday Mass - 5 p.m.

Palm Sunday Masses - 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Holy Thursday April 1, Mass at 7 p.m.

Good Friday, April 2, 1:30 pm Station of Cross; 2 p.m. Last 7 Word of Jesus; 3 p.m. Friday service.

Easter Vigil - April 3, Saturday Mass at 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday- April 4 Masses at 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Faithful may attend parking lot Mass every Sunday too at 9 a.m.

ASSUMPTION OF OUR LADY CATHOLIC CHURCH, PITI

Holy Week Schedule:

Palm Sunday – 9 a.m.

Holy Thursday – 5 p.m.

Good Friday – 3 p.m.

Easter Vigil – 6 p.m.

Easter Sunday – 9 a.m.

Confession 30 minutes before every celebration.

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH, SANTA RITA

Mass schedule March 27 to 31 & Easter Triduum

Saturday, March 27 – 6:30 a.m. & 5 p.m. (Palm Sunday Vigil)

Palm Sunday, March 28 – 6:30 a.m. (Chamorro), 8 a.m. (English), 10 a.m. (Latin)

Weekday March 29 to 31: Monday to Wednesday, 6:30 a.m.

Holy Thursday, April 1 - 7 p.m.; No adoration/veneration after Mass

Good Friday, April 2 - 1 p.m. Seven Last Words; 1:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross; 3 p.m. Liturgy of Good Friday; No adoration/veneration after the Service.

Holy Saturday, April 3 - No 6:30 a,m. Mass; 7 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass

Easter Sunday, April 4 - 6:30 a.m. (Chamorro), 8 a.m. (English), 10 a.m. (Latin)

Confession: Saturday, April 3 only: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Back to regular schedule on April 10.

ST. JUDE THADDEUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, SINAJANA

March 27:

Anticipated Palm Sunday Mass

4 p.m.: Stations of the Cross

4:45 p.m.: Mass Intetions Announced

5 p.m.: Mass in church/parking lot

Broadcasted: FM 98.5 / Tower Speakers

March 28 Palm Sunday Mass

7:30 a.m.: Stations of the Cross

8:15 a.m.: Mass Intetions announced

8:30 a.m.: Mass in church/parking lot, broadcasted: FM 98.5 /tower speakers, livestreamed: Facebook - St.JudeChurch Sinajana

March 29 Monday of Holy Week:

6 p.m.: Stations of the Cross

6:45 p.m.: Mass Intentions announced

7 p.m.: Mass in church only

March 30 Tuesday of Holy Week:

6 p.m.: Stations of the Cross

6:45 p.m.: Mass Intentions announced

7 p.m.: Mass in church only

March 31 Wednesday of Holy Week:

No parish Mass

April 1 Holy Thursday of the Lord's Supper:

6:45 p.m.: Mass Intentions announced

7 p.m.: Mass in church only, broadcasted: FM 98.5

April 2 Good Friday of the Passion of the Lord:

2 p.m.: Seven Last Words of Christ

3 p.m.: Celebration of the Lord's Passion (in church only), broadcasted: FM 98.5/tower speakers

April 3 The Easter Vigil:

7:45 p.m.: Mass Intentions announced

8 p.m.: Mass (in church only), broadcasted: FM 98.5

April 4 Easter Sunday of the Resurrection of the Lord:

8:15 a.m.: Mass Intentions announced

8:30 a.m.: Mass, (in church and parking lot), broadcasted: FM 98.5/tower speakers

Daily Lenten Masses:

March 22 to 24:

5:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross

6 p.m. Rosary: +Fr. Agustin Gumataotao, OFM Cap.

6:45 p.m. Mass Intentions announced

7 p.m. Mass (in church/canopies), broadcasted: FM 98.5/tower speakers

March 25 Solemn Feast: The Annunciation of the Lord:

Parish Mass:

5:45 a.m. Stations of the Cross

6:15 a.m. Mass Intetions announced

6:30 a.m. Mass (in church only)

Memorial Mass: +Fr. Agustin Gumataotao, OFM Cap.

6:15 p.m. Rosary: +Fr. Agustin Gumataotao, OFM Cap.

7 p.m. Memorial Mass (in church, canopies), broadcasted: 98.5FM/tower speaker, livestreamed on Facebook/St.JudeChurchSinajana.

March 26:

6 p.m. Stations of the Cross

6:45 p.m. Mass Intentions announced

7 p.m. Mass (in church only)

---

SAN MIGUEL CHURCH, TALO'FO'FO'

Palm Sunday of the Lord's Passion

Saturday, March 27 - 5:00pm

Sunday, March 28 - 9:30am

Holy Thursday, April 1 - 5:00pm

Good Friday - April 2 - 3:00pm

1:00pm - Seven Last Words of Jesus

2:00pm - Solemn Stations of the Cross

3:00pm - Good Friday Service

Confessions: 5:00pm to 8:00pm

Easter Vigil, April 3 - 7:00pm

Easter Sunday, April 4 - 9:30am

ST. ANTHONY CATHOLIC CHURCH, CO-PATRON ST. VICTOR, TAMUNING

Holy Week schedule

March 27 Saturday

5 p.m. Holy Mass Broadcast on ABC Ch.6

March 28 Sunday

6 a.m. - Holy Mass

9 a.m. - Holy Mass

11 a.m. - Holy Mass Broadcast on K57 Radio

3 p.m. - Holy Mass

5 p.m. - Holy Mass Broadcast on ABC Ch.7

7 p.m. - Holy Mass

Holy Monday - March 29

6 a.m. Holy Mass

12:15 p.m. Holy Mass

6 p.m. Holy Mass

Holy Tuesday - March 30

6 a.m. Holy Mass

12:15 p.m. Holy Mass

6 p.m. Holy Mass

Holy Wednesday - March 31

6 a.m. Holy Mass

12:15 p.m. Holy Mass

EASTER TRIDUUM

Holy Thursday - April 1

6 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper

Good Friday - April 2

1 p.m. Stations of the Cross

2 p.m. Seven Last Words

3 p.m. Passion of the Lord

Easter Vigil - April 3

7 p.m. Holy Mass

Easter Sunday - April 4

6 a.m. - Holy Mass

9 a.m. - Holy Mass

11 a.m. - Holy Mass Broadcast on K57 Radio

5 p.m. - Holy Mass Broadcast on ABC Ch.7

7 p.m. - Holy Mass

PRAYER SERVICE FOR HEALING April 6

5:30 p.m. - Prayer service

6 p.m. - Holy Mass

All Masses are livestreamed on St. Anthony Facebook page

IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, TOTO

Saturday, 7:30 a.m. - Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass

Saturday, 5:30 p.m. - Stations of the Cross and Palm Sunday Mass (anticipated)

Sunday, 7:30 a.m. - Stations of the Cross and Palm Sunday Mass

Sunday, 10:30 a.m. - Chuukese Celebration: Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Palm Sunday Mass

Holy Monday: 5:30 p.m. - Stations of the Cross and Holy Mass

Holy Tuesday: 5:30 p.m. - Stations of the Cross and Holy Mass

Holy Wednesday: 7:30 a.m. - Stations of the Cross and Holy Mass

Holy Thursday: 6 p.m. - Stations of the Cross and Celebration of the Lord’s Supper

Good Friday: 3 p.m. - Stations of the Cross (in-church) and Celebration of the Lord’s Passion

Holy Saturday: 7 p.m. - Easter Vigil

Easter Sunday: 7:30 a.m. - Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass

Easter Sunday: 10:30 a.m. - Chuukese Celebration : Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Mass

Easter Sunday: 3 p.m. - RCIA Celebration

Confession available after every Mass or call the Parish Office for appointment.

All celebrations are in-church and also available through Youtube and Facebook livestreaming.

Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLekSvg7IWNER1lMACR6thA?view_as=subscriber

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/immaculate.heart.5283

BLESSED DIEGO LUIS DE SAN VITORES CHURCH, TUMON

Sunday Masses

5:30 p.m. Saturday (in church/parking lots/Facebook livestream)

7 a.m. Sunday (in church only)

9 a.m. Sunday (in church/parking lots/Facebook livestream)

Weekday Masses are Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m. (in church only)

EASTER TRIDUUM

Holy Thursday - April 1, 6 p.m. Lord’s Supper (in church/parking lots/Facebook livestream)

Good Friday - April 2, 2:45 p.m. Stations of the Cross (in church/parking lots/Facebook livestream); 3 p.m. Passion of the Lord (in church/parking lots/Facebook livestream)

Easter Vigil - April 3, 6 p.m. Mass (in church/parking lots/Facebook livestream)

Easter Sunday - April 4, 7 a.m. Mass (in church only), 9 a.m. Mass (in church/parking lots/Facebook livestream)

* In church attendance is limited to 50% capacity of the church.

* Entrance is only through the front door. Temperature check, wearing of facemark, and hand sanitizing are required prior to entering the church. Please wait to be seated by our usher.

* People who are sick are asked to stay at home and avail of livestreamed Mass on Facebook.

* Dispensation from attending Sunday Mass is still in place because of the pandemic.

SAN DIONISIO CATHOLIC CHURCH, UMATAC

Palm Sunday – 8:30 a.m.

Holy Thursday – 7 p.m.

Good Friday – 2 p.m.

Saturday Vigil - 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday - 8:30 am

SANTA BERNADITA CATHOLIC CHURCH, AGAFA GUMAS, YIGO

March 27 (Sunday Anticipated) - 5:30 p.m. (livestream)

March 28 - 6 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. (Pohnpeian Mass)

* Please bring your own palms.

March 29 and 30: Mass at 6 p.m.

March 31 - No Mass - Chrism Mass at cathedral-basilica

April 1 - 6 p.m. (livestream)

April 2 - (livestream) 7 a.m. Stations of the Cross; 2:30 pm - rosary; 3 p.m. - liturgy services

April 3 - 7 p.m. (livestream)

April 4 - 6 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. (Pohnpeian Mass)

OUR LADY OF LOURDES CATHOLIC CHURCH, YIGO

Saturday - 6 p.m. (indoors, outdoors, and livestream)

Sunday - 6 a.m. (indoors, outdoors, and livestream), 8 a.m. (indoors, outdoors, and livestream), 10 a.m. (indoors and outdoors only) 1 p.m. (indoors and outdoors only) and 6 p.m. (indoors, outdoors, and livestream)

Holy Thursday: 6 a.m. Tenebrae (No morning Mass) (indoors, outdoors, and livestream)

6 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper (indoors, outdoors, and livestream)

Good Friday: 6 a.m. Tenebrae (indoors, outdoors, and livestream)

Noon: Stations of the Cross & Reflections on the 7 Last Words of Jesus (indoors, outdoors, and livestream)

3 p.m.: Good Friday Services

Holy Saturday: 6 a.m. Tenebrae (indoors, outdoors, and livestream)

Easter Vigil - 6 p.m. (indoors, outdoors, and livestream)

Easter Sunday: 6 a.m. (indoors, outdoors, and livestream), 8 am (indoors, outdoors, and livestream), 10 a.m. (indoors and outdoors only) and 1 p.m. (indoors and outdoors only).

Please note there will be no 6 p.m. Mass on Easter Sunday.

ST. FRANCIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, YONA

Palm Sunday: Saturday 5 p.m.

Sunday 7 & 9 a.m.

Holy Thursday - 6:30 p.m.

Good Friday - 3 p.m.

Easter Vigil - 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday – 7 & 9 a.m.

Important note for all faithful – Please follow instructions of your pastor and ushers whether attending Mass in the parking lot from your vehicles or in church. Please observe wearing of masks and social distance protocols inside the churches. Hands must be sanitized upon entering the churches. When receiving Eucharist, please do not use gloves. Mass attendance restricted to no more than 50 percent of the church capacity.

Please stay at home if feeling ill, have pre-existing conditions or have a high risk of illness. The dispensation granted by Archbishop Byrnes excusing the faithful from Mass obligations still stands during this time of a public health emergency.