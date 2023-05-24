The island's Catholic faithful are mourning the death of the Rev. Jose Villagomez, who spent decades ministering to parishes throughout the Mariana Islands.

Capuchin Franciscan Friars issued a statement Saturday night on behalf of the Rev. Patrick Castro, custos of the Capuchin Friars.

"We are saddened to inform you of the passing of our Capuchin brother, Fr. Jose Garrido Villagomez," Castro stated. "Fr. Jose has joined our Heavenly Father this evening at 7:25 p.m.”

Born in Saipan on Sept. 30, 1944, Villagomez was 78 when he died, according to an obituary provided by Pale’ Eric Forbes.

During his life, Villagomez helped shepherd along improvements to the health care system in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and promoted the use of the CHamoru language in both religious and secular areas.

After moving to Guam and graduating from Father Duenas Memorial School in 1962, a young Villagomez wished to join the Capuchin order, but the stateside overseer of the order did not allow applicants from Saipan.

He was eventually admitted in 1966 and ordained in 1974. He went on to be assigned to every church in Saipan at different times, as well as Guam parishes in Malesso’, Humåtak, Hågat, Sånta Rita-Sumai, Yona and Sinajana.

Villagomez helped undertake the construction of Saipan’s current hospital during his time as chairman of the Commonwealth Health Coordinating Council from 1980 to 1986. He was recognized by the 17th Northern Marianas Commonwealth Legislature for his “rare and exceptional leadership in rallying our leaders ... all to ensure quality delivery of health care services in the CNMI.”

The priest’s dedication and hard work played a “major role” in determining the size, cost and financing for the Commonwealth Medical Center, a resolution from the CNMI Legislature stated.

As a first-language, fluent speaker of CHamoru, Villagomez served as the spiritual assistant to the CHamoru-speaking secular Franciscan fraternity, his obituary states. He also was one of the first translators of the CNMI Constitution, and in Guam served on the CHamoru Language Commission.

"Everyone enjoyed Father Jose’s cheerful personality," his obituary stated. "He was fond of making spontaneous jokes and often entertained people singing and playing the guitar.”

In a Saturday night statement, Archdiocese of Agana Apostolic Administrator Rev. Romeo Convocar extended condolences to the Capuchin Friars and the family of Villagomez on the passing of the beloved Capuchin priest.

The rosary for Villagomez began at the Capuchin Friary Chapel at 7 p.m. Sunday.