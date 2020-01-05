Catholic men are invited to participate in the 16th Catholic Men’s Conference on Jan. 18 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Tamuning.

More than 200 are expected to attend, said conference founder Patrick Wolff.

“We have an excellent program of speakers/topics on faith-related issues of importance to men,” Wolff said.

The goals of the conference, Wolff said, include:

• To help men realize their faith can be fun as a result of exposure to many men who are experiencing that joy;

• To help men realize their faith is relevant to all areas of their life – and that faith is alive and pragmatic; and

• To help men to be leaders in their families, parishes and in their respective communities.

Examples of workshops are “how-to's” for living out one's faith in important areas:

• end-of-life planning;

• health tips;

• performing caregiver roles;

• stewardship roles for environmental sustainability; and

• how men can make a difference by being role models.

Registration for the conference costs $10 and includes lunch and afternoon refreshments. There is a $15 rate for a father-and-son team registration. Attendees include high schoolers and adults of all ages, including senior citizens.

Registration form and more information are available at the St. Anthony's Catholic Church office, the Chancery, and at St. Anthony's website: https://stanthonyguam.org/online-registration/

Pre-registration is recommended because the first 200 who register will get a memorabilia hat, Wolff said.

The model structure of the Guam Catholic Men’s Conference was developed using an approach in Cincinnati, in which many priests are available during the lunch break to hear confessions.

The conference ends with a Mass at 3 p.m., and wives/children of the attendees are welcome to join.

For more information, call Wolff at 649-7502.