Catholic, public schools report 18 students test positive for COVID-19

There were 18 more school-age children who reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 over the last several days.

The Guam Department of Education, reported four students and three employees tested positive on Monday. The students attend Astumbo Elementary, Upi Elementary and Wettengel Elementary school. One positive employee was reported at Simon Sanchez High School.

On Friday, six students at Adacao Elementary, Maria A. Ulloa Elementary, and P.C. Lujan Elementary schools tested positive. Employee cases were identified at D.L. Perez Elementary, Lyndon B, Johnson Elementary and George Washington High schools.

The information is included in GDOE's dashboard, which provides information on community transmission risk, new and active COVID-19 cases, employee and student vaccination rates, COVID-19 cases per school, key mitigation measures in place, and an updated GDOE assessment of weekly trends.

Catholic schools

Four Catholic schools are working with the Archdiocese of Agaña’s Liaison on COVID-19 and the Department of Public Health and Social Services after eight students tested positive for the virus within the period of Oct. 13 to Oct 18, according to a press release.

Five of the students attend St. Anthony Catholic School and tested positive from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18. Notre Dame High School, Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School and Dominican Catholic School each have one positive case.

Administrators of the schools have notified the parents of the affected students as well as those identified as close contacts. The schools are sanitizing areas of concern.

Students who are determined to be close contacts will continue their schoolwork via remote learning.

Other Catholic school students have tested positive but contracted the virus while on remote learning, and away from the school, according to the press release.