Catholic schools observe early spring break, online learning to begin March 23

Catholic school students will observe an early spring break this week and alternative teaching and learning activities are slated to begin on March 23, due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The Archdiocese of Agaña announced that students will remain home this week, but faculty and staff members will report to schools beginning Tuesday to prepare for the students' alternative teaching and learning activities away from school (online learning, academic packets that can be picked up at the schools, etc.).

The alternative teaching and learning activities will begin Monday, March 23.

Schools will convey messages to students and their families and post all teaching and learning plans on their respective websites.

Dr. Juan Flores, Superintendent of Catholic Education met with principals of all Catholic schools today to formulate the interim plan. Flores also participated in a meeting between Governor Leon Guerrero and all education superintendents this morning.