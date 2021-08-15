Archdiocese of Agana schools are closely monitoring the storm that is approaching Guam and advise parents, guardians and the general public of the following information regarding classes that will take place on Monday.

• Academy of Our Lady of Guam will have classes on Monday. When the governor declares the island is in Condition of Readiness 2, the Academy will not have both online and in-person classes.

• Notre Dame High School will have classes on Monday until COR2 is declared.

• Father Duenas Memorial School plans to maintain its schedule until COR2 is declared.

• Mount Carmel School will remain open Monday. The school will close once the governor places Guam in Condition 2 or if notified by DPW that busing requires students to depart MCS earlier than usual. Closed on Tuesday.

• St. Anthony Catholic School will remain open on Monday. More information will be provided as weather conditions are monitored.

• Bishop Baumgartner Memorial School will have regular school hours to include extended care. When the island is declared in COR2 the school will close.

• Dominican Catholic School, Yigo has classes on Monday. Tuesday has yet to be determined.

• Santa Barbara Catholic School plans to have classes Monday unless COR2 is declared by the government.

• Saint Francis Catholic School will remain open until COR2 is announced.

• San Vicente Catholic School will remain open until COR2 is announced.

• Dominican Child Development Center will remain open and have the same schedule until COR2 is declared.

• Infant of Prague Pre-school and Daycare Nursery will remain open Monday unless Guam goes into COR2.

• Mercy Heights Kinder and Nursery will open Monday will stay open unless the island is placed in COR2.