A cemetery and at least 16 Catholic parishes and schools applied for more than $1.8 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program loans to keep their employees on payroll amid the COVID-19 pandemic, court documents show.

Twelve of the loan applications have been approved for a total of roughly $1.7 million so far.

The rest are either not processed or still receiving bank confirmation.

This week, Bank of Guam filed documents in the U.S. District Court of Guam as part of the Archdiocese of Agana's bankruptcy case, which include listings of the individual archdiocesan parishes and schools that filed for PPP loans.

Juan P. Flores, superintendent of Catholic education, under the archdiocese, on Thursday said these loans are a big help to schools that have serious financial challenges because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Parents of students who were laid off, furloughed or got pay cuts because of the health crisis are unable to pay tuition, which is the major source for school staff salaries.

Flores said the PPP loans will be used to keep the school employees.

There's not been any layoff among archdiocesan schools, he said, but these schools have already made a lot of sacrifices.

Some schools have furloughed employees or placed some on administrative leave. They will eventually be called back into work, he said.

"Their positions have not been eliminated," Flores said.

During the pandemic, he said, schools have already been cleaned so there's not much need for maintenance staff, for example.

In some schools, students have been given equipment or materials to continue their education, he said.

With Sunday Mass offertory collections virtually nonexistent during the health crisis, Catholic parishes have turned to loan programs such as the PPP.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes, in an April 23 appeal for help, said parishes’ ability to pay for basic operating expenses such as staff pay, buildings and ground maintenance, and utility services has been "severely affected."

He said parishes are now urged to apply for all federal and territorial assistance available.

Based on Bank of Guam's original and amended lists, here are the archdiocesan parishes and schools that applied for PPP loans through the bank:

1.) Santa Barbara Catholic School: $338,355 – approved

2.) San Isidro Catholic Church: $6,229 – approved

3.) San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church: $26,050 – approved

4.) St. Francis School: $123,657 – approved

5.) St. Francis Catholic Church: $10,381 – approved

6.) Santa Teresita Catholic Church: $22,137 – approved

7.) Academy of Our Lady of Guam: $287,027 – approved

8.) Santa Barbara Catholic Church: $55,122.05 – approved

9.) Bishop Baumgartner Memorial School: $312,780 – approved

10.) San Vicente Catholic School, $156,375 – approved

11.) St. Joseph Catholic Church: $7,392 – approved

12.) Father Duenas Memorial School: $376,620 – approved

13.) Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church: $33,639 – not processed

14.) San Dimas and Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church: $13,613 – not processed

15.) Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church: $11,875 – not processed

16.) Catholic Cemeteries Guam Inc.: $39,555 – pending bank verification of loan amount

Bank of Guam, one of the creditors in the archdiocese's bankruptcy case, asked the court to approve the bank's COVID-19-related relief agreements with each of the parishes, schools and cemetery.

The entities, according to the bank, intend to spend the PPP loan funds entirely on payroll costs, so they anticipate they will obtain complete forgiveness.

Because of the bankruptcy case, the archdiocese's financial transactions along with those of Catholic parishes and schools are closely monitored by the court.

Bank of Guam, in court documents, said it is the lender pursuant to 11 promissory notes that the archdiocese executed, amounting to $10 million-plus. The archdiocese also owes the bank $2.196 million, for a separate loan by Catholic Social Service.

Under the PPP loan, the U.S. Small Business Administration will forgive small businesses' loans if all their employees are kept on payroll or quickly rehired at their current wage, and at least 75% of the money is used for payroll.

On Guam, more than 1,537 small businesses have so far been approved for about $186 million in forgivable loans, under the first and second rounds of PPP funding.