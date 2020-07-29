Catholic schools prepared for new school year

Contact Parents are encouraged to contact individual schools if they have questions on specific reopening protocols and expectations. For more information on the Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Agana, contact Juan Flores, superintendent of the Office of Catholic Education, at 562-0051 or superintendent@archagana.org

The Catholic Education office said it will announce today the opening dates for Archdiocese of Agana schools.

The school system noted that Guam’s Catholic schools are prepared to welcome students in safe and healthy environments.

Schools have been communicating with parents.

In preparing for the new school year, schools have held or have scheduled orientations for students’ families.

“The orientations will also open opportunities to more effective communication between teachers and parents, especially in addressing students’ academic and social and emotional needs,” the press release stated. “More than ever, the partnerships between schools and families will lead to a successful adjustment to the new school year and a meaningful and rewarding experience for the students.”

All 14 Catholic schools have taken measures to ensure student and staff safety in light of the COVID-19 pandemic:

• Classrooms and high-touch areas will be initially and periodically sanitized.

• Students will be required to wear masks, wash their hands regularly, and have access to hand sanitizing solutions when necessary.

• Students’ temperatures will be taken and recorded upon their entrance to campus and/or individual classrooms.

• Social distancing protocols will be shared and monitored for all activities, including dropping off and picking up of students, assigning students to classes, picking up lunches, and carrying out academic and other activities.

“For some schools and at some grade levels, students will be assigned to cohort groups and will stay with those groups throughout the day,” the press release stated. “Teachers will move from class to class.”

During the summer, a lot of preparation has gone into finding new approaches to distance learning, using digital devices during instruction, and conducting classes with limited interactions among students.

“After almost five months away from school, teachers are prepared to welcome students and help them adjust to the school environments,” the press release stated.

Officials have previously said the island's Catholic schools will primarily be holding face-to-face teaching and learning in the classrooms throughout the week in the new school year.

They've come up with some options that will accommodate students whose parents are anticipating returning to work, as well as parents who are hesitant about sending their children to school.

"For some schools, that means restricting overall school enrollment to the number of students who can be accommodated in the classrooms, with limits on the number of students according to (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines," officials said earlier this month. "Other schools will limit enrollment in the classrooms and offer distance learning on the school campuses in various locations such as gyms, auditoriums, libraries, multipurpose rooms and cafeterias. Some schools will also offer distance learning opportunities to students choosing to stay at home."