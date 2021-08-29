Catholic schools release remote/online learning plans

The Archdiocese of Agana has compiled and shared upcoming plans for the island’s Catholic Schools, following the governor’s executive order that suspended in-person classes.

According to a release from the archdiocese:

Elementary and Middle Schools

• Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School will begin online/distance learning Wednesday, Sept. 1. Starting Monday, Aug. 30, continuing Tuesday, Aug. 31 parents/guardians may go to school at scheduled times to pick up books, workbooks, notebooks for their children.

• Dominican Catholic School will start online learning on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

• Mount Carmel School will begin remote learning by Wednesday, Sept 1. MCS will work with parents and students to ensure everyone is equipped and set by Wednesday.

• Saint Anthony Catholic School will start remote learning on Thursday, Sept. 2. Remote learning will follow the regular daily schedule.

• Santa Barbara Catholic School will start distance learning on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

• St. Francis Catholic School's distance learning classes begin on Tuesday, Sept. 7. SFCS will use the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 3 in professional development to prepare for distance learning/online learning alternatives. Information regarding laptops, textbooks, etc. will be provided to parents/guardians and students throughout this week via email.

• San Vicente Catholic School's distance learning classes begin on Tuesday, Sept. 7. SVCS will use the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 3 in professional development to prepare for distance learning/online learning alternatives. Information regarding laptops, textbooks, etc. will be provided to parents/guardians and students throughout this week via email.

Day Care & Kindergarten Schools

• Dominican Child Development Center will suspend classes for kindergarten and pre-K starting Monday, Aug. 30 in accordance with the governor's executive order. However, in-person learning at the school will continue for 18-month to 3-year-old learners.

• The Infant of Prague Catholic Nursery and Kindergarten's remote/virtual learning will begin Tuesday, Aug. 31 for pre-K and kindergarten students.

• Mercy Heights Catholic Nursery & Kindergarten classes resume through online and hard copies on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Teachers will prepare and set up for remote learning Monday and Tuesday.

High Schools

Academy of Our Lady of Guam will begin online learning on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Father Duenas Memorial School will begin online learning on Wednesday, Sept. 1

Notre Dame High School will begin online learning for students on Wednesday, Sept. 1.