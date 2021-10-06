Catholic schools have reported a total of three students testing positive for COVID-19 since some of the schools started returning to in-class learning on Sept. 20.

Schools have notified the Department of Public Health and Social Services as well as the Archdiocese of Agaña Liaison for COVID-19 and have implemented their safety protocols, according to a press release.

Saint Anthony Catholic School informed the Archdiocese Tuesday, Oct. 5 of one student testing positive. Mount Carmel School reported one positive case on Monday, Oct. 4 and Notre Dame had one positive case on Friday, Oct. 1.

The schools have contacted the families of the affected students and coordinated with DPHSS on contact tracing.

At this time, it does not appear that any of the cases were as a result of on campus transmission or exposure, officials stated.

"We do encourage our students, faculty, staff, and family members to be cautious of contact and exposure in the community that may lead to COVID-19 infections," officials stated in the press release.

Catholic schools returned to in-class learning on different dates from Sept. 20-Oct. 5 following the governor's executive order that lifted the temporarily suspension of on-site instruction. Some schools, such as Santa Barbara in Dededo, only have a portion of their students back in the school (PreK-3rd grade) and will welcome the rest of the students later this month.

Some students contracted COVID-19 but did so away from their schools during the period they were participating in remote-learning from their homes.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes and administrators of Catholic schools continue to ask everyone to pray for the affected individuals and their families and all who have contracted the virus here and worldwide, officials stated.