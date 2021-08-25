Catholic schools report 8 new cases of students testing positive for COVID-19

Three Catholic schools reported eight new cases of COVID-19, according to a press release from the Archdiocese of Agaña.

On Aug. 24, Bishop Baumgartner Memorial School reported that five students tested positive for the virus. Academy of Our Lady of Guam said they have two more students who have tested positive and San Vicente has one student.

The number of Catholic school students who have tested positive for COVID-19 to date is 15.

The schools are working closely with Department of Public Health and Social Services on contact tracing and testing. School administrators spent part of the day and last night communicating with parents and guardians.

Students who have tested positive are quarantining at home and those with possible exposure are receiving guidance regarding testing and quarantine.

Partnering with DPHSS, Father Duenas Memorial School has stepped up to provide COVID-19 testing to the affected students and their families using the Abbott BinaxNOW rapid test at their site in Mangilao.

There are a total of 15 students who've tested positive by schools as of Aug. 25:

• Bishop Baumgartner – 6

• Academy of Our Lady – 3

• Father Duenas Memorial School – 2

• Dominican Catholic School (Yigo) – 1

• Notre Dame – 1

• San Vicente – 1

• Saint Francis – 1

Archbishop Michael Byrnes and all the school administrators ask the community to pray for the students and all who have contracted COVID-19 here and worldwide, the release stated.