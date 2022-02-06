Most of the island's Catholic schools, after about two weeks on remote learning when the COVID-19 numbers soared, will return to on-site learning on Monday.

Some schools, like Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School, will re-open for face-to-face instruction. Others, including Academy of Our Lady of Guam will alternate class groups; freshmen and sophomores will be on campus next week while the junior and senior classes will be on will be online. They switch the following week and the school will reevaluate the situation in two weeks.

Last month, the Archdiocese of Agana announced schools will shift to remote learning beginning Jan. 20 and 24 for most grade levels to help reduce the spread of the SARS-CoV-2. Superintendent of Catholic Education Father Val Rodriguez also said Feb. 7 would be the targeted date to return to on-site learning upon assessment of islandwide conditions.

The Catholic schools shift comes at a time when the Joint Information Center continues to report high triple-digit numbers. On Friday, 762 new cases out of 2.903 there were reported. On Saturday, preliminary case counts were 397 out of 869 specimens analyzed the day prior, though additional results are pending analysis and submission from other clinics and will be reported on Monday.

The JIC also reported on Saturday, 42 hospitalizations with three patients in the intensive care, two of those patients required ventilators.

Dialysis exception for asymptomatic testing

The Department of Public Health and Social Services added hemodialysis patients to the list of those eligible to be tested for COVID-19, under exceptions for asymptomatic, high-risk close contacts.

According to the updated screening guide, those who qualify as a high-risk close contact are now:

• Pregnant individuals.

• Hemodialysis patients.

• Those 65 years or older.

• Those who are 50 or older, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and have at least one comorbidity.

All residents experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 continue to be eligible for testing during the current rationing of tests.

Public school cases

On Friday, the Guam Department of Education reported 120 cases of COVID-19 in its campuses, with 106 student cases from that total.

“In collaboration with DPHSS, GDOE has identified and notified teachers as well as parents of students who may have been in contact with the index case in order to schedule testing,” the public school system stated.

The student cases were identified at:

• Agana Heights Elementary School: 1

• Astumbo Elementary School: 1

• B.P. Carbullido Elementary School: 4

• Captain H.B. Price Elementary School: 3

• Harry S. Truman Elementary School: 1

• Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School: 3

• Maria A. Ulloa Elementary School: 1

• Merizo Martyrs Memorial Elementary School: 3

• M.U. Lujan Elementary School: 3

• Tamuning Elementary School: 1

• Upi Elementary School: 1

• Wettengel Elementary School: 2

• Astumbo Middle School: 5

• Inarajan Middle School: 1

• Jose L.G. Rios Middle School: 2

• Luis P. Untalan Middle School: 5

• Oceanview Middle School: 3

• Vicente S.A. Benavente Middle School: 2

• George Washington High School: 16

• John F. Kennedy High School: 16

• Okkodo High School: 28

• Southern High School: 4

Catholic schools

On Saturday, the archdiocese provided the update as shared with school communities:

Academy of Our Lady of Guam: Revert back to hybrid learning mode. The freshmen and sophomores classes will return to campus next week while the junior and senior classes will be online. Juniors and seniors will return to campus on the week of Feb. 14 and the freshmen and sophomores will be online. We will reevaluate our situation in two weeks.

Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School: Reopen for face-to-face instruction on Monday, Feb. 7.

Dominican Catholic School in Yigo: Resume face-to-face learning on Monday Feb. 7, from pre-K to eighth grade.

Dominican Child Development Center, Ordot: Continue with face-to-face instruction.

Father Duenas Memorial School: Return to on-campus learning on Monday, Feb. 7. Students who are not comfortable returning have one week to work remotely even if teachers are not going to be available online each day. Students remaining online are to engage with their teachers on email, Google Classroom, and VISION.

Infant of Prague Catholic Nursery & Kindergarten: Continue with face-to-face instruction.

Mercy Heights Catholic Nursery & Kindergarten: Continue with face-to-face instruction.

Mount Carmel School: Return to face-to-face instruction for all grades on Monday, Feb. 7.

Notre Dame High School

• Feb. 7 and 14 all students online.

• On Feb. 8-18, from Tuesday-Friday, there will be two grade levels on campus:

Tuesday and Wednesday: 9th and 10th graders face-to-face; 11th and 12th graders online.

Thursday and Friday: 11th and 12th graders face-to-face; 9th and 10th online.

St. Anthony Catholic School: Resume face-to-face instruction for grades Kindergarten to 8th grade on Monday.

Santa Barbara Catholic School: Students from grades 1-8 will return to in-school learning on Monday.

St. Francis Catholic School: Continue distance learning for the next two weeks. Parents and guardians will receive more information via email.

San Vicente Catholic School: Return to face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Parents and guardians will receive more information via email.