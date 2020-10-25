Superintendent of Catholic Education Juan Flores had a frank discussion on the state of the private education system with members of the Rotary Club of Guam when he was guest speaker during a meeting held online Thursday.

Private and public schools are in a no-win situation, according to Flores.

He said doctors have consulted advocates for face-to-face education.

“I said then that you guys need to publicly come out and say that – you need to find some way to convince parents that you who are the ones who are likely to take care of kids now, advocate that it’s safe for kids to come to school,” Flores said.

But Flores said while not attending face-to-face school “clearly has psychological effects on kids and families,” the risk of returning is also something he considers.

“The first time we find out that an elderly teacher died and the contact tracing went to the school, we are going to be in big trouble. Or that a child spent one day in the hospital and the contact tracing went to the school, we are going to be in trouble. So it’s tough,” he said.

In fact, in September the first Catholic school to reopen, noted Flores, closed in the first week because of a positive case.

Now with mounting pressure from parents who want to send their kids back inside schools coupled with the need to address concerns of those that don’t, private schools are faced with having to find a balance that can accommodate all families. And, Flores said, going back to face-to-face education doesn’t mean leaving virtual learning completely behind.

“If we came back with face-to-face education, schools are going to have to find a way to serve those families that don’t want their kids to come to school,” Flores said.

However, when students attend school, Flores stressed that the quality of education must meet expectations.

He appealed to the group's business sensibilities when speaking of how the business aspect of running private schools during a pandemic comes into play.

“That’s the bottom line," he said. "Students and parents have to be served well and if we don’t respond to that they are going to walk. In the nonpublic schools that is our reality. They will not pay tuition if they feel they haven’t been served well."

The difficulty in providing the type of education expected puts an even greater burden on the shoulders of educators, according to Flores.

“Earning that tuition right now in a virtual environment is probably ten times harder than it is in face-to-face education,” he said.

Catholic schools invested a lot of time and money in new hand washing stations, building isolation rooms, disinfection mechanisms, webcams and enhancing internet connections in schools to prepare for face-to-face education and distance education, Flores said.

He said they have also explored different models of reentry including half days, full days with a limited number of students, and grouping children in cohorts to limit contact between students.

“But what do we do to make sure when kids leave school that their families are going to limit their interaction with others outside the community?” Flores asked rhetorically during the meeting.

The safely of teachers must also be part of the equation, said Flores, adding it is elderly teachers who are most worried about infections.

With much to consider about an issue that has garnered strong opinions on both sides, and comes with great consequences, Flores told the members on a positive note that the unprecedented situation opens the door for progress.

“We get to improve on what we are doing every day,” he said.