Catholic schools to add COVID-19 mitigation measures

Students heading back to Saint Francis Catholic School and San Vicente School will be met with additional COVID-19 mitigation measures.

The return of in-person instruction began on Monday for several Catholic schools on the island but the two smallest Catholic schools opted to wait until Sept. 27 to re-open.

“This additional time allows us to truly focus on the documents we need to turn in and to ensure that the school is able to do what we say we're going to do in order to be a more safe environment for our students and our employees as well as the school community,” said Lisa Baza Cruz, principal of St. Francis and acting Principal of San Vicente.

As part of reopening the schools, Cruz said the Department of Public Health and Social Services has released a new compliance checklist.

Part of the checklist requirements is to wipe down bathrooms throughout the day, Cruz said.

Prior to the shut down of in-person learning the schools have been sanitizing and disinfecting classrooms daily, she said.

The checklist identifies who conducts the disinfection and sanitizing every day.

"We have been doing much of what is on the list and so it is not necessarily having to implement anything that will be overwhelming for our teachers and our staff. I think what it is now is just the accountability for it,” Cruz said.

There is also a busing plan that school officials and the Department of Public Works are working on as part of the school reopening plan.

“It would identify where the students sit on the bus prior to coming to school and then we would take their temperatures at school so that we know exactly who was on the bus and where they sat in case contact tracing had to occur,” Cruz said.

Once at school, students exhibiting signs and symptoms of COVID-19 would be isolated, tested with parental consent, and sent home if identified as positive.

It’s part of the islandwide school screening testing plan and strategy being developed by health officials.

Public Health is providing the schools with the Abbott Binax rapid testing kits.

“Being able to provide that 15-minute test on our campus allows our parents an extra level of prevention, an extra level of support because they know that they don't have to go somewhere. They can come on campus. We can have their child tested while they’re with them.” Cruz said.

The testing will occur as needed. Cruz said she does not intend to conduct mass testing at the schools.

Instead, she is looking at the possibility of randomly testing 10% of the school community to include students and faculty at any point in the school year.