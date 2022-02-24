Catholic schools tout financial independence while sharing 'one body' with archdiocese

A president and a principal of two Catholic schools on Wednesday touted their schools' financial independence from the Archdiocese of Agana, while also saying that all parishes, schools and the archdiocese are "one body" from a religious standpoint.

Academy of Our Lady of Guam President Sister Mary Angela Perez and Santa Barbara Catholic School Principal Sister Maria Rosario Gaite said the signatories to their multiple bank accounts are school officials and do not include the archbishop.

They manage their day-to-day operations, including expenses, they said.

It was day four of the trial that would determine whether the assets of Catholic parishes and schools could be used to compensate more than 290 survivors of clergy sexual assaults.

Attorney Edwin Caldie, representing the creditors committee, mostly abuse survivors, asked a series of questions to probe just how far that financial independence goes.

The school heads, responding to questions from Caldie, said they have to seek permission from the archdiocese if they have to spend more than $25,000.

They also need to submit their budgets to the archdiocese, they said.

Moreover, the schools need to seek permission from the archdiocese to obtain loans from a bank, they said.

In previous school loans, the archbishop signed off on the loans that were intended and actually used for the schools, they said.

But the principal and president said the schools were the ones that paid off those loans, and not the archdiocese.

Archdiocese attorney Geri Diaz asked the school leaders whether the archdiocese gets involved in their admissions, tuition and personnel matters. The answer was "no."

The school leaders also said their funds mostly come from tuition and other fees, donations and fundraising activities, and not from the archdiocese.

The archdiocese has maintained that it is holding the assets of schools and parishes only in trust, and therefore could not be made part of the archdiocese's bankruptcy estate to pay the abuse claimants.

Caldie repeated a question she asked the previous day whether Sister Perez believes in the archdiocese as "one body."

"I say one mystical body," she said, adding that "the mystical body is larger than the archdiocese."

Sister Gaite, for her part, said "we are one body in Christ," from a theological perspective.

The creditors committee has maintained that because the archdiocese, parishes and schools are one, their assets could be used to benefit the archdiocese as a whole.

The committee has consistently asked witnesses whether they would ask the archdiocese to return their donations if, "God forbid," their parish was closed or merged with another parish. The consistent answer was "no." The question was hypothetical, lawyers clarified.

Giving or helping others are among the local culture and Catholic traditions, the two school leaders told attorneys.

"The giving part is so much a part of us," Sister Perez said, adding that those include donating land upon which church buildings could be built.

Her own grandparents, she said, donated land upon which a church building was built.

When asked how she knew about this, Sister Perez said she heard this from her own parents, aunts, uncles and other relatives. She said the bishop at the time also mentioned this during a funeral Mass for her father.

Sister Gaite also talked about how the late businessman Alfred Ysrael donated the building of a computer and science laboratory for Santa Barbara Catholic School.

The third witness called on Wednesday was Celestino F. Aguon, a member of the Santa Teresita Catholic Church finance council and who shared his knowledge about the property on which the Mangilao church sits.

"All I know is the property was donated by a family," he said, referring to the "Pangelinan family."

Aguon, Perez and Gaite's 2020 written declarations were brought at the trial, and creditors committee attorneys spent time redacting portions of those documents that they deemed to be not based on firsthand knowledge of the witnesses or were lifted from books or other documents. They are no longer part of evidence.

More than 50 individuals watched the trial via Zoom, and among them were survivors of clergy abuse and members of the parish and school communities.