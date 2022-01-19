Catholic schools transition to distance learning for next three weeks

Starting tomorrow, Jan. 20, Guam's Catholic schools will transition to distance learning until Feb. 7, according to the Archdiocese of Agaña.

Father Val Rodriguez, superintendent of Catholic Education, took the proactive measure to help "prevent the spread of COVID-19," the press release states.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes concurred with his decision.

The superintendent met with principals of all 13 Catholic schools and the Archdiocese of Agana’s COVID-19 liaison Cathy Rivera Castro Wednesday morning.

"School administrators will communicate to their parents, students, faculty, staff and overall school community respectively regarding specific details, such as class schedules and pick-up of class materials," according to the press release.

"The temporary period of distance learning, also known as remote learning, is projected to take place until Feb. 7. The Archdiocese will continue to monitor the virus community-wide and will make updates as needed."