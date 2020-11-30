Food bags that include fresh produce, eggs and bread will be given to families in need on Giving Tuesday.

Catholic Social Service has 1,000 bags of food, provided through donations from Premier Foundation, American Medical Center, Guam Department of Education, Guam Bakery, Guahan Sustainable Culture, International Distributors, IT&E and other donors.

The nonprofit organization will have a drive-thru set up at its Barrigada Heights parking lot. Entry to the drive-thru will be through the northbound Route 16 entrance of the Department of Revenue and Taxation parking lot.

CSS operates one of Guam’s only two food pantries, which provide emergency food assistance to families in need.

Many families started losing income even before March, when COVID-19 hit Guam’s shores. The novel coronavirus whirlwind across Asia, infecting millions of people living in tourist markets, including Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and other areas. Many workers in the tourism industry lost hours, then their jobs. Tourism is Guam’s primary economic engine.

Catholic Social Service and other organizations that provide assistance to those in need have reported an increased need for food and other assistance.

Catholic Social Service has served Guam since 1979.