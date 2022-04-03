The island's Catholic community gathered at San Vitores Beach in Tumon to pray the the Holy Rosary commemorating the martyrs of the church and kicking off April activities for National Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The Archdiocese of Hagåtña's Safe Environment Office is leading Child Abuse Prevention Month activities for the Church, working with parishes and schools, according to the press release. This year's theme is "Thriving Children & Families: Prevention with Purpose."

Youth for Christ initiated the Coastal Rosary series locally and St. Anthony parish joined as part of the archdiocese's World Youth Day Activities.

350 years of St. San Vitores

The Archdiocese also held Mass, led by Archbishop Michael Byrnes, in observance of the 350th year anniversary of the Jesuit martyr, Blessed Diego Luis de San Vitores and St. Pedro Calungsod at the shrine erected in their honor.

Known as the “Apostle of the Marianas," Father San Vitores arrived on Guam in 1668 and established the island’s first Catholic church, Dulce Nombre de Maria. The Jesuit missionary along with Filipino catechist Pedro Calungsod were slain by Maga’låhi, the CHamoru chief, Matå’pang and a friend on April 2, 1672. Father San Vitores had baptized Matå’pang’s child, which angered the chief, according to the archdiocese.

Father Mike Crisostomo, pastor of St. Anthony and administrator of Blessed Diego parish led the Mass along with Father Jojo Anore, pastor of St. Joseph of Inarajan. Father Jojo is from Cebu. St. Pedro Calungsod hailed from Cebu.

Members of the Cebu Association of Guam also attended. The Cebuans have been dedicated caretakers of the shrine for many years and attend Mass at the shrine on the first Saturday of every month.