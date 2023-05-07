CBOC builds up physician ranks

At a Guam Veterans Commission monthly meeting, it was reported that the Community Based Outpatient Clinic has several new health care professionals on staff, including a prosthetist, three mental health providers and an endocrinologist.

“We continue to have our primary care physicians that will be starting to rotate ... in May and then we’ll get our permanent or regular primary physicians probably at the end of the year or maybe mid-fourth quarter,” said CBOC's Frances Mantanona.

She added that numerous visiting providers and specialists are coming to the clinic, while some are doing telehealth.

“(A) (gastroenterologist) physician … will provide care and next, our trauma brain injury provider physician … will be rotating through. They’re seeing our veterans here on Guam and they’ve been scheduling for quite some time now,” Mantanona said. “So these are some of the services that we are providing to our veterans.”

To get a better idea of what the CBOC is offering veterans, Jose San Agustin, chairman of the Veterans Commission, asked Mantanona whether visiting physicians are based on the volume of veterans who have appointments.

“There’s a combination,” said Mantanona. “But their appointments have already been prescheduled, so whenever consults are put in through our office, those will get scheduled into these visiting specialists.”

Based on what he’s heard from other veterans on the island regarding transportation, San Agustin requested that a report be prepared.

“Can we get a report from the outcome when all those services are accomplished … if a veteran does not show up? The reason behind it? If it is transportation or the veteran has passed away before the physician showed up, whatever the case may be? What I’m looking for is how can we assist a veteran who may not have the means to transport themselves to the appointment, … because I’m hearing a lot of that out there,” said San Agustin.

“I’ll try to get that information because Guam Regional Transport Authority is no longer providing services to the veterans,” said Mantanona. “But we’ll get that information in regards to the specialists that come for those veterans who are not able to make the appointment. … I’ll take note of that and we’ll give you some type of report.”

Commission members asked that CBOC publish a schedule of the visiting physicians in order to get that information to veteran organizations and better prepare them.

“The veterans, if they are disabled, there is an application process and so we are assisting those veterans. The veterans that used to receive services or rides they all did receive a letter that is no longer available to them and I’m not sure if there has been an MOU. We haven’t received any word whether or not a new MOU is in place to provide new transportation to our veterans. … The free service that (it) used to have is no longer available to the veterans,” said Mantanona.