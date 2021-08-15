CCU, AG in settlement talks over Open Government lawsuit

Former and current members of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities are engaged in settlement discussions with the Office of the Attorney General over the lawsuit alleging that the utility officials violated the Open Government Law.

A stipulation from the parties filed in April confirmed that settlement without trial is possible and they asked the court to push back deadlines related to trial. A status hearing is set for the end of August.

In February 2020, the OAG filed suit against current commissioners Joey Duenas, Francis Santos and Simon Sanchez, and former commissioners George Bamba and Pedro Guerrero, for allegedly discussing and deciding the salary of a Guam Waterworks Authority interim general manager in 2015, during a closed-door meeting, in violation of the Open Government Law.

Commissioners reportedly decided on a $28,000 raise for the GWA interim general manager, setting the salary at $140,000 per year.

The law holds that discussions on salaries or salary adjustments must be held in public, the OAG stated.

Prosecutors asked the court to void the interim general manager's salary, and for the commissioners to reimburse the government of Guam for all funds expended as a result of the alleged violation.

In answering the OAG's complaint, the commissioners stated that they had relied on appropriate advice and recommendations, acted in good faith and with reasonable care, and in no time did they receive personal benefit from the public money allegedly misspent, and shouldn't be held personally liable for it.

The commissioners also stated that the actions taken during the 2015 meeting were ratified in public. Further, the answer stated that the complaint failed to state a legal basis for holding the commissioners personally liable, and in the case of voiding the interim general manager's salary, that is now moot. GWA no longer has an interim general manager.

The suit came after the OAG and Office of Public Accountability announced a partnership to tackle the misuse of government funds.

An OPA audit reported the CCU violated the Open Government Law at least 31 times when giving salaries and bonuses to employees. The OPA recommended that the CCU take corrective action to seek repayment of the funds. Instead, the CCU held a special meeting to retroactively approve the bonuses and raises it had given in closed-door meetings. Their special meeting resulted in the status quo.

Attorney General Leevin Camacho stated people needed to be held accountable in order for the public to regain trust in the government.

While the suit deals with an alleged incident in 2015, it also came after The Guam Daily Post reported in 2019 that the CCU discussed employee salaries and bonuses in a closed-door executive session on Nov. 27, 2018.

The OAG reviewed the minutes of that meeting and found that the CCU violated the Open Government Law. In a written letter, Camacho advised the CCU that the salary adjustments were void and any payments made must be paid back.

The CCU has since taken remedial measures on the 2018 violation.

However, the OAG also requested an audit of all autonomous agencies’ unclassified employee pay raises and bonuses. In response, the OPA analyzed staffing patterns for 16 autonomous agencies covering the period from October 2014 to September 2018, finding that the Guam Power Authority, GWA and the Port Authority of Guam issued the most employee salary increments during this period.

The performance audit report on the CCU was issued in December 2019.