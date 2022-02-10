The Consolidated Commission on Utilities met Thursday morning to discuss pay adjustments for top officials at the Guam Waterworks Authority and Guam Power Authority, as well as the CCU board secretary. These are employees that the CCU directly oversees. Thursday's meeting followed personnel evaluations the CCU conducted late last year. The results of those evaluations, for the general managers and those who agreed to disclose them, are posted on the CCU website.

Throughout the two-hour long meeting, only one employee - GPA chief financial officer John Kim - was granted a pay increase. With Commissioner Simon Sanchez acting as the lone nay vote, the CCU voted to raise Kim's base salary to about $141,900 from $135,000.

This will bring Kim from between the 5th and 10th market percentile up to the 20th percentile, where rank and file employees at both power and water utilities have moved to based on a 2017 pay study, according to discussions Thursday. Moving employees to the 20th percentile is the goal, Commissioner Michael Limtiaco said at the meeting.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

There are, of course, certain employees who are above the 20th percentile.

The remaining GPA and GWA employees who were the subject of Thursday's meeting - the GWA CFO, the CCU board secretary, the GPA general counsel and the general managers at both agencies - either did not get enough votes to obtain a pay adjustment or there was no motion to increase their pay at all.

A motion was made to increase GWA CFO Taling Taitano's salary to about $140,500, or a 2% adjustment. But only two of the five commissioners - Chairman Joey Duenas and Commissioner Francis Santos - voted in favor. Taitano currently makes about $137,700, according to GWA's staffing pattern. She is between the 20th and 25th market percentile, and the adjustment would have moved her beyond that range.

While Taitano is already above the 20th percentile, there was some discussion on parity as the CCU discussed the CFO salaries, leading to the vote on Taitano's salary.

The GPA general counsel, Graham Botha, was the only one to not agree to release his summary evaluation. He has a current base salary of $135,000. There was no motion to increase Botha's pay, or pay for CCU board secretary Bernadette Sablan, who makes about $72,000 in base salary, nor a motion for the general managers at the utilities.

GPA General Manager John Benavente has a base salary of $225,000 while GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo has a base salary of nearly $175,000.

At the conclusion of Thursday's meeting Sanchez said it was a difficult decision not to vote for pay raises as the employees had done "an outstanding job" and some had gone years without adjustments. But his position is not to support raises at this time, regardless of how deserving, because his sense from ratepayers is the timing isn't right, Sanchez added.

Duenas said he understood Sanchez's position but he personally would have voted for pay raises for the employees they oversee as they operate essential services for the island.

"I also need to speak my mind ... no power and water, there's no island," he said.

Commissioner Pedro Martinez, who only voted to raise the GPA CFO's salary, said his decisions Thursday were difficult to make "but there are times when we have to look at the whole picture of the island."

"Today I went and said as much as I want to give them, let's hold off for a while, and hopefully next year we can work better to give them pay raises," Martinez said.

GWA pay adjustments deferred

Had the CCU granted pay adjustments for the GWA general manager and CFO, they would have been subject to deferral, as have been pay adjustments for all of GWA's employees over the last two years as part of cost containment measures implemented at the onset of the pandemic.

This was to ensure GWA met financial obligations, including financial performance requirements for bond indenture, according to General Manager Bordallo. The utility's human resource policy calls for annual performance reviews and corresponding pay adjustments subject to funding availability.

No GWA employees have received pay adjustments for fiscal years 2020 and 2021, Bordallo added.

"GWA has necessarily deferred pay adjustments for its employees, who have exhibited commendable patience and understanding of this situation, and have continued to work hard to keep our water and wastewater systems running even with reduced resources across the board. On the basis of the annual performance evaluations, GWA will make the corresponding pay adjustments when it is able to do so, for all employees ... 'Top officials' are subject to the same deferral of pay adjustments as other GWA employees," he told the Guam Daily Post.

Questions on recent pay adjustment for all utility employees were also submitted to GPA.