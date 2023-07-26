CCU approves 10 more bucket trucks for GPA, other requests

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities has approved a request from the Guam Power Authority to move ahead with the process of purchasing 10 more bucket trucks for the utility.

"Twenty-five bucket trucks was our goal, and we achieved (it). However, going through (Typhoon) Mawar, I believe (it is) in our best interest that we increase this another 10 bucket trucks to help improve on the timing. Getting bucket trucks here is getting more and more difficult, most especially after a storm," said GPA General Manager John Benavente.

He added that the utility was able to bring in manpower from off island to assist with the post-typhoon recovery, but bucket trucks are always "a huge burden" to bring in.

GPA is looking at purchasing six trucks with 55 feet of reach and four with 65 feet of reach.

While the CCU granted approval Tuesday, GPA will still need approval from the Public Utilities Commission.

Another request the CCU approved Tuesday was a hot section exchange and generator repair for the Yigo combustion turbine unit. The unit remains a key component to GPA's generation capacity while the new power plant in Ukudu is pending completion, which may be delayed until the end of 2025 due to damage caused by Typhoon Mawar.

GPA also would need approval from the PUC to proceed with the hot section exchange and generator repair. The hot section exchange is estimated to cost $1.8 million, while the repair is estimated at $1.5 million.

Benavente said Tuesday that he believed the Federal Emergency Management Agency would consider reimbursing costs for "the generator side" and that GPA will look into how far FEMA would work with the utility for the unit's turbine issues, which is what the hot section exchange is meant to address.

GWA attorney fees

For the Guam Waterworks Authority, the CCU approved the ratification of legal fees for attorney Vincent Leon Guerrero, who was contracted by GPA and GWA to augment their in-house counsel and provide conflict legal services to the utilities and the CCU.

GPA and GWA pay Leon Guerrero separately for requested legal services. Since contracting with him in May 2018, GWA has paid Leon Guerrero's firm more than $1.43 million.

That's about $430,000 above the $1 million the GWA general manager was authorized to spend, so the CCU was asked to ratify the excess amount.

The CCU also approved an additional $1 million for Leon Guerrero's legal services, exclusively related to the land case involving Core Tech International.

The Guam Daily Post is affiliated with Core Tech.

The bulk of the legal fees paid to Leon Guerrero's firm, about $1.15 million, were to represent GWA in the Core Tech land case, according to discussions Tuesday.

The legal services contract with Leon Guerrero expired in May of this year, but there was a section that allowed Leon Guerrero's firm to represent the utility in litigation, according to GWA legal counsel Theresa Rojas.

"It's just in the ordinary course of business that when a law firm is engaged in litigation that attorney-client agreements are signed and contracts are entered. So it's really made clear from there what the scope of the representation includes and what it will cover," Rojas said Tuesday.

"Our most recent engagement with the firm of Vincent Leon Guerrero states that he and any other co-counsels will continue the litigation before the Superior Court (of Guam), or any appeals that may arise out of the litigation, until it concludes."