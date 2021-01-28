Consolidated Commission on Utilities members have approved a proposal from the Guam Power Authority to convert Piti power plant units 8 and 9 to use ultra-low sulfur diesel.

CCU also gave GPA the go-signal to amend an energy conversion agreement with the contractor for the yet-to-be-built, 198-megawatt power plant in order to use a shorter air permitting process.

The conversion of Piti units 8 and 9 is estimated to cost $14 million which GPA will pay with part of the insurance payout from the explosion and fire at the Cabras power plant in 2015.

The conversion is estimated to save about $51 million in fuel costs, since GPA would avoid using more expensive low-sulfur fuel to comply with federal emissions regulations by 2023, according to the utility.

The need to spend $14 million for the conversion of the Piti power-generating units will also allow GPA to avert power outages as a result of the delay in the construction of the $560 million power plant in Ukudu. The developer expects to get its money back by selling power to GPA.

A consortium between Korea Electric Power Corp. and Korea East-West Power was awarded the contract for the plant. They formed a local company, Guam Ukudu Power LLC, for the project.

GPA and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency entered into a consent decree, filed at the District Court of Guam in February 2020, which requires GPA to comply with USEPA's national ambient air quality standards by 2023.

The future power plant in Ukudu is another consent decree project, but with the amendments to the energy conversion agreement with the power plant developer, commissioning of the new power plant is expected to be delayed to no later than April 2024. The power plant's initial completion date was October 2022.

Permitting challenges and COVID-19-related issues led to the delay, according to GPA.

The utility is also seeking to modify the consent decree to reflect the delay in completing the Ukudu power plant and the inability to meet the federal air quality standard by the 2023 deadline.

The developer has replaced its engineering, procurement and construction contractor, Hyundai Engineering, due to delays and potential cost overrun issues with schedule uncertainty, and contracted Doosan Industries in December 2020, according to GPA.