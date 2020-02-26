The Consolidated Commission on Utilities has decided to adopt a Guam Power Authority resolution mandating, after June 1, that all new net metering solar photovoltaic and wind turbine systems have some sort of frequency control or energy storage system if the customer wants to be tied to the power grid.

Some local residents and representatives of the solar power industry have argued against the requirement, saying it would add to the cost and dissuade people from purchasing solar power systems.

To address the issue of those who don't purchase batteries, GPA also wants to petition the Public Utilities Commission for a new rate, called the energy storage rate schedule. The utility can procure batteries at comparatively lower costs than individual customers due to economies of scale, GPA General Manager John Benavente said Feb. 1 during the meeting with the CCU.

In the event the PUC decides to create the new rate, a new customer may opt into that schedule instead of providing a battery or frequency control capability.

GPA recommended that the initial energy storage rate be set to $2.43 per kilowatt per month as installed.

"As a result, GPA will take care of finding the right battery, or through a combination of other projects, a battery adequate to mitigate intermittency," Benavente said.

The utility has had concerns about the effects of intermittent renewable energy on the power grid and proposed the resolution as a preventive measure.

Since the commissioning of the first utility-scale power grid in Dandan, Inarajan, GPA has made a point to require all future utility-scale renewable energy projects to include battery storage for smoother power output.

But there are more than 2,000 customers under the net energy metering program - a credit program for renewable energy users - resulting in about 24 megawatts of solar capacity, which is also prone to intermittency and is causing reliability issues, according to GPA.

According to Benavente, about 6,000 customers are affected every time a generator drops or there is a major drop in solar energy.

GPA is installing 40 megawatts of battery storage to mitigate the system impact from outages and brownouts that occur when solar power levels drop. The storage will be tested in the first week of March.

But that alone may not protect the system from outages as the continued addition of solar energy systems without batteries will continue reducing the reliability of the system, the utility warned.

There were a number of concerns with the initial proposal from the public, which did not include the new rate petition.

Moneka De Oro, a policy and curriculum fellow at the Micronesia Climate Change Alliance, said it was imperative to take serious action to curb carbon emissions in light of climate change concerns, and any policy that disincentivizes the renewable energy industry is detrimental.

Jeff Voacolo, the chief operations officer at Micronesia Renewable Energy Inc., said he was against the resolution because it would dissuade future homeowners, businesses and government entities from installing solar energy systems. Voacolo also said the proposal was also counterproductive to GPA's future renewable energy goals.