CCU approves changes over sewer hookups

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities has approved rule changes to the sewer hookup loan program administered by the Guam Waterworks Authority. The decision was made during a regular meeting Tuesday.

These changes include increasing the maximum loan from $9,000 to $25,000 per applicant, increasing the loan term from 10 years to 15 years for applicants receiving public assistance, deferring payments for five years for customers willing to connect to a sewer main when built and allowing for the waiver or decrease of certain requirements given specific conditions.

GWA published a cesspool and septic tank elimination study in March 2021, which proposed several legislative and rule changes to facilitate connections to the public sewer system. The study found the old rules and regulations for the loan program had not been conducive to encouraging participation.

The lack of sewer service in certain areas has resulted in reliance on septic tank systems, which can contribute to nitrate contamination in Guam's water supply, local data has shown.

"GWA has been monitoring concentrations of nitrates near water wells and is working to expand sewer lines in those areas where none currently exist as well as develop programs to encourage families to hook up to the sewer system who currently use cesspools or septic tanks. Updating the loan rules and regulations may make it easier for families to hook up to the public sewer system," GWA stated in a resolution.

The utility has a little more than $2 million for the program currently, which would be able to support about 80 applicants at the maximum loan amount. The utility is looking at grants from the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to augment funds.

Guam EPA administrative rules require that existing buildings connect to a public sewer upon first availability, but grant a five-year period to continue using septic tanks and leaching fields if certain conditions are met. However, a single-family residence or a duplex is not required to connect to a sewer if the horizontal setback from the sewer exceeds 200 feet.

GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo said Tuesday that the agency is looking into areas where there are known issues with nitrates in water wells and where there are septic tanks with existing sewer lines. The utility uses smoke testing to verify which water customers are and aren't connected to the sewer, and work with Guam EPA to come up with a list "for their enforcement act," Bordallo added.

CCU Chair Joey Duenas said he envisioned some people will not want to connect, even with a loan. He told Bordallo to be prepared for the "barrage" of people who will want to participate in the program, to inform them that GWA does have its priorities.

Commissioner Simon Sanchez said he felt this will serve as a test for the best effort to migrate people to sewer connections.

"There's a lot of, I believe, professional consensus on our side saying we need to worry about rising nitrates, especially near wells. We recognize there's a cost for sewer hookups. This is one way to do it. There may be other ways to mitigate the cost aspect of it. We can explore and create opportunities where it's not so expensive with alternative technology. To me, let's take this small step. ... It'll be kind of a test of concept," Sanchez said.

Power plant nixed

The CCU also authorized the Guam Power Authority to negotiate the cancellation of the 41-megawatt reserve facility at Cabras Island.

The facility was to ensure that the planned Ukudu Power Plant could be constructed using a shorter, minor source permitting process. However, lenders wanted to obtain a legislative exemption for the reserve facility due to its proximity to Jose Rios Middle School, which would have violated local law barring the construction of fossil fuel facilities exceeding 1 MW within 1,500 feet of a school.

The exemption was enacted, but not in time to maintain a lower price on the project. The initial price point for the reserve facility was $58 million, but it has now ballooned to $98 million, according to GPA General Manager John Benavente.