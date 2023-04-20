CCU ‘attempting to undermine mandates’

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities has filed documents at the Superior Court of Guam “attempting to undermine” statutory mandates for the Office of the Attorney General to provide legal services to the commission and the government of Guam, according to Attorney General Douglas Moylan.

The AG didn't specify the case, but attorneys for the Guam Waterworks Authority have recently filed documents in the dispute over property comprising part of the Northern District Wastewater Treatment Plant, stating that Moylan's actions related to the special assistant attorney general designations for the utility's lawyers have interfered with GWA's legal representation.

The property dispute is a high-profile case involving GWA, and is before the local court. Throughout the course of the case, the utility has designated multiple lawyers to represent it, due to changes in GWA's in-house counsel and the hiring of several outside firms.

“The OAG's actions have interfered and threaten to further interfere with GWA's representation in this and other proceedings, contrary and adverse to GWA's interest,” the utility stated in its filing. “Accordingly, GWA's current counsel intends to continue representing GWA in this litigation bearing in mind the court's oversight authority to enforce the standards of professional conduct and procedures regarding substitutions and withdrawals.”

The Guam Daily Post is awaiting clarification as to which case Moylan was describing, but court documents indicate that similar disclosures have been filed in other cases, both local and federal.

Regardless, Moylan's statements and the GWA filings are just the latest in a series of issues over special assistant attorney general, or SAAG, designations for counsel at the water and power utilities.

Designations

Moylan terminated SAAG designations for lawyers at a number of agencies back in February, including the designation granted to Theresa Rojas, attorney at GWA. That caused concern for management at the utility, as well as the CCU, since the designation allowed Rojas to represent GWA in litigation and advise the agency on procurement matters. Moylan later informed another GWA lawyer, Vince Leon Guerrero, that his designation and all SAAG designations had been revoked.

Rojas previously explained that the CCU can hire legal counsel, but Guam law specifies that the AG shall represent GWA and the Guam Power Authority in litigation, although the AG has the discretion to delegate that authority to the utility's counsel.

Similarly, procurement law requires the AG to serve as legal adviser in all stages of procurement, but it also states that the AG may designate special assistant attorneys general for those services and impose conditions on those designees.

The SAAG designations that Moylan terminated were granted by his predecessor, former AG Leevin Camacho. Moylan criticized that decision, and has said that department and agency heads have “no business” hiring an attorney and directing that attorney over the AG.

CCU Chairman Joey Duenas invited Moylan to a public meeting with the CCU to discuss SAAG designations for GWA and GPA, eyed for sometime before May 9 to avoid conflicting schedules for the commissioners.

'Violates Guam law'

The Post asked if Moylan would meet with the CCU as requested. He responded with the statement regarding the CCU and mandates for the AG to serve as counsel.

“The Legislature enacted a law that provides that the CCU's attorney be elected by the people. More importantly, the Legislature mandated that an elected public prosecutor (AG) oversee the CCU's operations, provide litigation services, oversee their procurements, provide a unified legal policy throughout the government of Guam, and control of the potentially 'out of control and exorbitant' legal expenses to be incurred by the government of Guam taxpayers and ratepayers,” Moylan said.

According to the AG, who began his term in January, private attorneys are not “chosen by the people,” nor do they have the power to stop government corruption by CCU officials.

“Their attorneys are privately hired and accountable only to the CCU members,” he stated.

The CCU's action in maintaining private attorneys “violates Guam law,” Moylan told the Post, adding that the matter is now for the Judiciary of Guam to decide.

“The Supreme Court of Guam addressed this issue in 2005 in the case Moylan v. Guam Airport Authority, and held that the Guam Legislature shall establish the duties of the elected AG,” Moylan said.

That case was also discussed by the CCU in a special meeting on SAAG concerns held at the end of March.

Rojas recounted the case during the special meeting: “His issue was the Organic Act clearly states he is the chief legal officer of the government of Guam. … His position was that he really should be the chief legal officer for not only the executive branch, but of course, the autonomous agencies. And that still is the case. But the issue is whether the Legislature had the ability to set duties or modify his powers by authorizing autonomous agencies to employ their own counsel.

"(The Supreme Court of Guam) definitely acknowledged that he is the chief legal officer of the government of Guam. They agreed to his argument that he does hold common law powers. … But they also disagreed with him in terms of the Legislature being able to enact statute which allows autonomous agencies to hire their own counsel,” Rojas said, adding that the CCU does have the power to hire legal counsel.

CCU's position

The CCU discussed the SAAG matter briefly at a GWA work session Tuesday.

Commissioner Simon Sanchez said the part Moylan “conveniently ignores” in the public discussion is that the CCU is elected just as the AG is elected.

“We have two bodies of law that say autonomous agencies can hire their own counsels. And the AG is the chief legal counsel of Guam. It says 'chief,' it doesn't say 'only.' And you have two bodies of law that clearly recognize he is not the only legal counsel approved by the Legislature to serve. Autonomous agencies also can do it, and in our case, we're the only autonomous agency that are also elected. So we elected folks need to work together,” Sanchez said.

According to the commissioner, Guam's Supreme Court “made it very clear” autonomous agencies can hire their own counsel.

“So to me, (Moylan) has got to work within that context. … But we also have to work within the context that the law says he's the chief legal officer, and there's certain power and duties … just like we have powers and duties. … How do we, elected officials, work together to produce positive outcomes?” Sanchez said.

Other agencies affected

There are a number of other agencies affected by the SAAG terminations. The Department of Administration, along with some other agencies, are evaluating the potential effect on current and future procurements as a result of Moylan's decision.

That was still ongoing as of Tuesday. DOA Director Edward Birn, however, said the analysis will be protected under attorney-client privilege and not subject to public disclosure.