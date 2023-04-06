The Consolidated Commission on Utilities adopted a joint resolution from the Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority on Monday allowing the utilities to establish accounts with the Bank of Guam in order to deposit collections from ratepayers in the cannabis industry.

“With the Guam (Cannabis Control Board) now accepting applications for licenses for cannabis-related businesses, it is necessary and urgent for (the power and water utilities) to work with the banks to ensure compliance with banking regulations and accept payments from these customers in a separate account to meet banking and reporting requirements,” the resolution stated.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation initialized the steps required to establish a cannabis business late last year, following the adoption of industry rules and regulations on May 30, 2022.

There are a total of six basic steps to obtain a Cannabis Business License on Guam.

So far, a dozen businesses have proceeded in obtaining a responsible official identification card, the third step in the overall process.

Discussions during the January meeting of the Cannabis Control Board indicated that businesses are, in part, waiting for movement on a testing laboratory, as testing for potency and safety is required before cannabis or cannabis products can be sold on island.

A testing facility is one of the 12 businesses already approved for a responsible official identification card, which identifies persons representing cannabis-related establishments. But a cultivation facility may be the first to move on to the next step in the process – obtaining a Cannabis Establishment License. Board Chair Vanessa Williams said that application for a cultivation establishment license should be considered at their next meeting.

GPA and GWA acknowledged that cannabis businesses will eventually need to obtain clearances from the utilities and apply for power, water and wastewater services.

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of the U.S. Department of the Treasury has also issued guidance clarifying how financial institutions can provide financial services to marijuana-related businesses to be consistent with the Bank Secrecy Act, according to the joint resolution from GPA and GWA.

Merchant services will not accept credit or debit card payments from cannabis establishments, so payments to the utilities must be made in cash or check.

GPA and GWA already use the Bank of Guam, in accordance with their bond indentures, but in order for the bank to comply with regulations and meet reporting requirements, the bank needs to identify funds received from licensed cannabis establishments. That requires GPA and GWA to set up separate accounts for those funds, the joint resolution stated.