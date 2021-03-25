CCU backs double pay decisions at GPA, GWA

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities on Tuesday unanimously approved resolutions supporting the Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority general managers' decisions – made last year – to authorize double pay.

The Guam Power Authority and Waterworks Authority were the only agencies to utilize the double pay during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"What we did (Tuesday night) was simply to say, the calls that both managers made we endorsed or confirmed ... Even though they were slightly different, we back both," CCU Commissioner Simon Sanchez said.

"Part of it too is to give the managers protection that given the uncertainty ... they have the confirmation that we're OK with what you did. We're not asking you to go pull back people's pay or anything like that. But we've also discussed, it's time now to amend our personnel rules and regs to take into account other types of emergencies and extended emergencies different than typhoons. Because this whole process was set up for typhoons," he said.

Other agencies used the differential pay policy outlined in one of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's initial COVID-19-related executive orders, which offered tiers of differential pay depending on exposure to the disease, ranging from 10 to 25%.

The Office of Public Accountability flagged the double pay as questioned costs and requested the Office of the Attorney General to look into the matter.

The attorney general's office stated in late January that it would contact GPA and GWA about the circumstances behind the double pay, but there was no additional information available Tuesday, when the CCU adopted the resolutions backing the decision of its general managers.

GPA and GWA argued that there was limited and even conflicting guidance on applying differential pay over the existing double pay provision, and decided to follow the Department of Administration's personnel rules for compensation during an emergency.

GPA and GWA combined paid $2.5 million in double pay, but the power company paid the most, at $1.5 million.

In questioning the costs, the OPA also cited an earlier AG opinion about the applicability of double pay. An employee is entitled to double pay or compensatory leave credits when: the governor declares a state of emergency, the facility they work at is closed, and the employee is still required to work to provide essential services.

There is no doubt that the governor declared an emergency or that power and water/wastewater services are essential, but what is less clear is if GPA and GWA facilities were closed, according to the OPA.

"We were unable to verify the entire closure of the GPA and GWA facilities with the continuity of operations for power, water, and wastewater services in the operations divisions. We recommend the AG review the circumstances surrounding the application of the double pay provision and determine if reimbursement is necessary from employees who received the double pay," the OPA stated.

The resolutions outline the timeline of events, beginning with the governor's March 2020 executive order to shut down all but essential government services, to closing utility facilities to the public, to GPA and GWA's attempts at getting clarification on pay matters, and finally, "after lengthy management discussion and review by legal counsel" and without clear guidance to the contrary, the decision to apply the emergency pay provisions to employees across the board.

"GPA and GWA actions taken conformed with the AG opinion of May 14, 2020," the resolution added, referring to the AG opinion exploring double pay applicability in light of the COVID-19 emergency.

"(The CCU) does hereby confirm and approve of GWA and GPA management’s determination to follow and apply the required emergency pay provisions of the DOA Personnel Rules and Regulations to all essential employees reporting for duty to their normal work stations from March 14, 2020 to May 11, 2020 during the declared emergency," the resolution concluded.

However, the OPA reported that GPA paid employees double if they worked or teleworked while GWA specified that they paid double to employees "who reported to their work site/duty stations."

That discrepancy boiled down to a difference of interpretation between the two general managers, and that led to questioning from the OPA, according to Sanchez. GPA paid double pay if an employee was teleworking and performing key administrative work, such as processing payroll, he added.

The list of GPA employees who received double pay included assistant general managers.