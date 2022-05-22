CCU chairman: Waste-to-energy needs to start with clean sheet

The Guam Power Authority is slated to stop burning used or waste oil at its Cabras units in Piti by next year. That will mean finding another solution to waste oil disposal on Guam.

While waste-to-energy may be one of those solutions, that issue needs to reach the community with a clean slate, according to Consolidated Commission on Utilities Chairman Joey Duenas, who appeared to be referring to Guam Resource Recovery Partners, which has long been involved in a legal dispute with the government of Guam over a claimed exclusive license to build a waste-to-energy facility on island.

GPA General Manager John Benavente told CCU members Thursday that waste oil could be burned at a waste-to-energy facility.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"I've thrown this scenario out there, instead of the solid waste group doing a waste-to-energy plant, as part of our renewables program - because waste-to-energy is considered a renewable energy - instead of them burning this and then trying to sell us power ... I'm saying as part of our bid for renewable energy, we'll let people bid on waste-to-energy," Benavente said, adding that GPA could buy waste and utilize it in the plant.

"There's savings all around: less land to be used (for landfills), a more sustainable energy load ... and things like that. So, there are some solutions to this if we look," Benavente said.

The discussion started with the decades-old Cabras units 1 and 2, which are destined for decommissioning. The generators nonetheless remain critical for GPA as the island waits for the commissioning of the new 198-megawatt power plant in Ukudu, and as GPA works to meet milestones in its consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Burning less toxic fuel

The Cabras units will be burning less toxic fuel in the next couple of years. GPA has already put a stop to the delivery of 2% high sulfur residual fuel oil and from September through November, Cabras 1 and 2 will be burning 1.19% low sulfur RFO. Fuel oil with an even lower sulfur concentration, 0.2%, will begin delivery by October and will begin burning no later than December.

Cabras 1 and 2 are targeted for retirement no later than October 2024, based on the anticipated commissioning of the new Ukudu plant in April of that year.

For the last few decades, the Cabras units were also used to dispose of waste or used oil on Guam. That will come to an end by January 2023.

"The reason for that is now we're going to be burning 0.2% sulfur, which will improve reliability of the plant, so we can't keep putting all kinds of stuff in there. That will at least assure us a more reliable system to get through our vulnerable period," Benavente said.

Controversy

Waste-to-energy has come up from time to time, not just from the utility but also from lawmakers. It remains a controversial topic. Guam law currently bars the construction of waste-to-energy facilities on island.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero recently stated that she is not considering waste-to-energy as a solution to manage waste on Guam due to it potentially releasing toxins in the air. Benavente said Thursday that nothing will be permitted to release into the air unless it is approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

"It could be tweaked from what I'm saying, but (waste-to-energy) will generate about 3% maybe, 3% to 4% of our energy," he said.

Guam Solid Waste Authority General Manager Irvin Slike has said waste-to-energy can lengthen the lifespan of a landfill but it is also the most expensive option to manage waste.

Still in court

Then, there is the ongoing legal dispute between Guam Resource Recovery Partners and GovGuam.

On Thursday, CCU Chairman Joey Duenas said there seems to be "some entity out there that thinks they have a current contract," appearing to refer to GRRP, although he did not name the entity.

"That's not going to work. You have to start out with a clean sheet of paper so you can build the educational process for our political leadership and the people. And start with a clean thing so there's no preconceived whatever they wanted to do," Duenas said.

Waste oil burning started in the late 1980s, and was intended to be a temporary disposal solution for Guam.

GPA will be scheduling meetings in June or July with waste oil companies to inform them and determine alternative disposal for the future. Incineration, off-island transportation and other options need to be considered, the report from Benavente stated.

Guam produces between 2 million and 3 million gallons of waste oil per year, including military waste, Unitek Environmental Guam President LeRoy Moore told the Guam Daily Post in 2016, when the issue of stopping waste oil burning at Cabras began to surface. At the time, he stated off-island disposal would be the only way to get rid of island waste oil without investing millions into a local plant. But that would still increase disposal costs.