CCU commissioners sworn in

Commissioners and officers of the 10th Consolidated Commission on Utilities were sworn in Monday.

The commissioners remain the same. Joey Duenas and Judi Guthertz managed to successfully retain their seats this past election, beating out three other candidates.

They took the oath of office Monday before Supreme Court of Guam Chief Justice Philip Carbullido at the Gloria B. Nelson Public Service Building in Fadian, Mangilao.

Duenas and Guthertz will continue to work alongside existing commissioners Simon Sanchez, Francis Santos and Michael Limtiaco.

During the proceedings, Duenas was again elected chairman of the CCU. Santos was elected vice chairman and Limtiaco was elected secretary.

In his welcoming remarks, Guam Waterworks Authority General Manager Miguel Bordallo said the challenges undergone by utilities are even more daunting in the face of the pandemic.

"Utility services in this public health emergency are as critically important as ever, yet governments and utilities that provide these services across the nation are facing unprecedented revenue shortfalls," he added.

Regardless, services and projects must continue despite COVID-19 impacts to staffing and funding, Bordallo said.

"I do not mention them to add apprehension or to cast a pall over these proceedings, but rather to paint the background against which to highlight the past progress the CCU has helped us to achieve and to acknowledge with hope and optimism the public service about to be undertaken by these incoming commissioners," he added.