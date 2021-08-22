Members of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities recently discussed a resolution that would direct the Guam Power and Guam Waterworks Authority to develop a mandatory vaccination policy.

The CCU is set to vote on the matter Aug. 24.

Discussions over the last several days indicated the utilities would have policy similar to the governor's mandatory vaccination order, which requires vaccination or weekly COVID-19 testing for those unvaccinated. Otherwise, employees face disciplinary action. Utility personnel would have up to the beginning of October to comply.

One commissioner, Michael Limtiaco, spoke critically of a mandatory policy during a work session with GWA on Tuesday.

"I'm going to go ahead and speak for those who have chosen not to get vaccinated. That's a personal choice. There's risk associated with getting vaccinated and these employees have chosen to not accept those risks," Limtiaco said.

During Tuesday's discussion, Limtiaco asked whether provisions were taken for those who have already contracted and recovered from COVID-19.

"I think you should account for those who have chosen not to take the vaccination because they've basically had the equivalent by contracting it and recovering from it ... Does it count as a vaccine?" the commissioner said.

GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo said he did not believe there is language or technical guidance that speaks to the commissioner's concern.

Commissioners also discussed the policy during a work session with GPA on Thursday, and at that time, Limtiaco inquired about exemptions to the policy.

GPA General Manager John Benavente said there is a limited exemption for people who have tested positive and recovered.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should get vaccinated regardless of whether they've contracted COVID-19 because it's unknown how long natural immunity lasts after recovery. Individuals treated with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma should wait 90 days before vaccination, and the CDC recommends speaking to your doctor if you are unsure of the treatments you received or if you have more questions about the vaccine.

Limtiaco further commented that it made "no sense" to limit weekly testing to the unvaccinated when those vaccinated may still contract the virus. Benavente responded that in his readings, those vaccinated contract the virus much less than those unvaccinated, adding that the whole world is struggling with scenarios like this.

"I cannot sit here and not try to do the best that I can to protect all the employees at GPA. And sometimes they make the choice that they don't like the decision that I make. However, my decision would be consistent and fair to make sure that the employees, in my mind, have the best interest and the risk are minimized," Benavente said.

Commissioner Simon Sanchez said he was also wrestling with testing policy for just the unvaccinated. There was further discussion among some commissioners about the vaccine and weekly testing requirement. CCU Chairman Joey Duenas asked the general managers to come back with scientific statements and advice about the vaccines and COVID-19, to help the CCU decide.

"I think it's important that if you're going to establish a policy, you have to go all the way down ... What does the science say?" Duenas said.

Majority hospitalized unvaccinated

During Tuesday's discussion, Commissioner Francis Santos said he believes the governor gave employees ample time to make a decision "prior to the hammer coming down."

"I'm speaking on behalf of the people in our hospital right now. And I'll tell you right now, they're not vaccinated. I'm having a hard time dealing with that, because you brought harm into our hospital, into our people," Santos said.

He also wanted to know what steps are being taken to get unvaccinated employees vaccinated.