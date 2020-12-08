The Consolidated Commission on Utilities has denied former Sen. Robert Klitzkie's request for the performance evaluation of Guam Waterworks Authority legal counsel Kelly Clark.

CCU Chairman Joey Duenas stated that the evaluation is not releasable under the limitation of the right to inspection, which holds that disclosures are not required for personnel, medical or similar files, "the disclosure of which would constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy."

Similarly, the meeting minutes in which Clark's performance was discussed in Nov. 27, 2018, were deemed not releasable by the CCU.

Public personnel evaluations are restricted to the chief heads of an agency, Duenas added.

The release of salary information, name and worksite mailing address of public employees and officials are also public, and the CCU did release Clark's personnel actions from Nov. 27, 2018, to present.

Klitzkie also asked for meeting minutes in which a letter from Clark to him was discussed. There were no records responsive to this, according to Duenas.

In that letter, Clark threatened to sue Klitzkie if the former senator and current radio host talked about an employee evaluation of him at that time. This was in mid-2019, when the CCU was facing criticism for discussing pay adjustments during executive session in November 2018, away from public observation and in violation of law.

The adjustments, including one for Clark, was rescinded and the employees were made to pay back any adjustments they may have received.

Recently, the CCU concluded an evaluation of seven employees, including Clark. This is the first time these employees were evaluated since 2018, but no pay adjustments were awarded.