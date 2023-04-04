CCU designates Rojas as GPA acting legal counsel

Commissioner Simon Sanchez requested the indulgence of fellow commissioners at the Consolidated Commission on Utilities special meeting Friday evening, as he addressed the CCU's decision to terminate Darlow Graham Botha as the Guam Power Authority's legal counsel and motioned for the designation of his replacement.

Sanchez said his decision to vote out Botha ultimately was based on a lack of honesty the legal counsel presented in the matter.

“After 17 years of employment, he owed us some honesty, especially as to what his goals were – we were owed that honest discussion. Unfortunately, that did not occur, and we made a difficult decision and now we move on,” Sanchez said, before apologizing to GPA General Manager John Benavente for the burden of not having a legal counsel.

Sanchez then shifted focus to the vacancy left following Botha’s termination.

The CCU has the authority to hire legal counsel for the power agency and gave Benavente authorization to begin the search for new legal counsel.

In the meantime, Sanchez recommended that the Guam Waterworks Authority's Theresa Rojas be designated as acting legal counsel for GPA.

The motion was carried unanimously.

Special meeting

Sanchez was calm during Friday's meeting, following tensions raised at the special meeting Thursday with regard to Botha. He sought to clarify his reasons for firing Botha.

“As I calmed down a little bit, got some rest and reflected, and then got some wise counsel from people whose opinions I trust and care for, I wanted to clarify and make it more clear as to why, at least for me, I felt that we needed to take the move that we eventually did,” Sanchez said, adding that it was a “close vote and I respect all of the opinions.”

Statements he made with regard to the attorney and the job offer from the Office of the Attorney General were portrayed by a local media outlet as an issue of loyalty, which he said is “not necessarily accurate, nor fair,” Sanchez said.

“Any person has the right to consider whether they want to work for their current employer, and, frankly, any employer has the right to approach and say, 'Would you like to work for me?' I made it sound like that right should not be recognized,” Sanchez said, noting that Botha had every right to consider the job offer he had received.

Although Botha had been legal counsel for GPA for many years, Sanchez said it was “a two-way street.” The issue, he said, was whether Botha was being “honest” with his employer about the job offer from the attorney general's office.

“I felt from that point of view he wasn’t being completely forthcoming,” Sanchez said.

Employee listing

The previous evening, the CCU had decided to terminate Botha after his name appeared on an employee listing on the OAG website. Deputy Attorney General Gary Gumataotao on March 3 sent an offer with an annual salary of $160,000.

Botha said he did not accept the offer but his name was listed on the OAG's employee directory, along with an OAG email, dated March 28. The name was still listed as of Thursday evening, although Botha said he had no idea why his name appeared in the listing.

Commissioner Sanchez in the subsequent meeting explained that Botha’s name placed on the roster isn’t proof of employment, but it did create the perception, “right or wrong,” to the public and Sanchez.

“That he had already accepted the position but Mr. Moylan said whether or not he had accepted it was not the final right, and from that regard what I really believe disappointed me the most was the failure of Mr. Botha to be completely honest with the CCU, with Mr. John Benavente and the attorney general of Guam,” Sanchez said.

While the issue of loyalty had been raised by the media, Sanchez stressed “there’s something more important than loyalty, and that’s honesty.”

“I think that was the greatest failure of Mr. Botha – he wasn’t being completely honest with Mr. Moylan, and that’s not good,” Sanchez said, clarifying that he was not privy to the conversation between Botha and Moylan.