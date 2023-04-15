CCU is attempting to exceed restrictions, says AG Moylan

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities is attempting to exceed statutory restrictions placed on it by the Guam Legislature, Attorney General Douglas Moylan said regarding the conflict over special assistant attorney general designations for utilities' in-house attorneys.

Moylan terminated the special assistant attorney general, or SAAG, designation for Guam Waterworks Authority legal counsel Theresa Rojas in February, leading to a series of exchanges with the utility and concern from the CCU, the governing board of GWA and the Guam Power Authority.

A SAAG designation allows an attorney to represent and advise an agency in litigation and procurement matters. The water utility is practically brimming with those issues, with a handful of cases in the local and federal courts, and several projects to address.

The CCU has the power to hire legal counsel, Rojas told commissioners in a special meeting on the SAAG issue earlier this month.

While local law specifies that the attorney general shall represent GWA and GPA in litigation, it also grants the AG discretion to delegate that authority to the utility's counsel, Rojas outlined. A portion of procurement law also requires that the AG serve as legal adviser in all stages of procurement, according to Rojas. But that law also states that the AG may designate special assistant attorneys general for those services and impose conditions on those designees.

However, Moylan argued that law "clearly" requires the AG to provide legal services to the utilities.

"The department and agency heads (directors, general managers, boards and commissions) have no business hiring an attorney and directing that attorney over the elected attorney general, especially under the local laws. When I was elected in my first term and in this term, I ran in order to be directly responsible for civil and criminal legal decisions," Moylan told The Guam Daily Post.

"The Guam Legislature specifically required the AG be part of the procurement process, and provided additional involvement in certain litigations for nondepartments. For departments of the government of Guam the 'chief legal officer of the government of Guam' language requires the AG be the department's attorney," Moylan added.

GWA wasn't the only agency to have its lawyer's SAAG designation terminated.

Other SAAG terminations

The Department of Administration/General Services Agency, Guam Department of Education, Guam Memorial Hospital Authority, Guam International Airport Authority, Port Authority of Guam, Guam Visitors Bureau, Guam Economic Development Authority, Guam Community College and University of Guam each received a letter similar to the one that caused concern for the utility and the CCU.

These delegations were made by former AG Leevin Camacho, a move Moylan criticized in testimony opposing a measure seeking to temporarily expedite procurement protest procedures for acquisitions funded by American Rescue Plan moneys, Bill 57-37.

Moylan said the Legislature "saw a way to avoid needless expenditures of taxpayer resources" when it required the Office of the Attorney General to be directly involved in procurements.

"In fact, my predecessor abandoned his role by freely giving out SAAG letters ... to practically every department and agency that wanted them. We even had to search our own files when I took office to find and revoke all of them, so that we restored accountability to this elected official," Moylan wrote regarding his office.

The AG has three important duties to ensure responsibility for legal work for GovGuam, Moylan told the Post.

One is to protect public interest against criminal and civil wrongdoing. The second is to establish uniform legal policy so that department heads don't create "castles" that litigate against each other at the expense of taxpayers. And lastly, according to Moylan, it is to keep legal fees under control by hiring attorneys under the direct control of the AG, who is accountable to taxpayers through elections.

Prosecutorial power

Moreover, unlike the attorneys previously granted SAAG designations, the AG holds prosecutorial power to prevent department and agency heads from breaking laws, including procurement laws that "are often the focus of the elected public auditor's criticism on improper expenditures," Moylan said.

"When a director, general manager, board or commission hires an attorney, that attorney is beholden to that government official, not to the electorate. That attorney will promote and protect the department head's decisions in order to stay employed, and has an incentive to do more work to get more legal billings. This is unlike the elected AG, who is under a fixed salary and can be removed only by the voters," he added.

In correspondence with GWA, the OAG "strongly suggested" transferring Rojas to attorney general's office to remove the need for any discussions regarding the policy authority of the OAG. In subsequent communications, the OAG specified that Rojas' transfer would be accompanied by GWA transferring funds to the OAG to pay her salary, Post files state.

The follow-up letter from GWA essentially admonished the OAG. The utility's general manager took issue with the lack of communication on how the SAAG termination would impact procurement and court cases, especially those with upcoming deadlines.

Moylan told The Guam Daily Post that neither the CCU nor Rojas "had the authority to admonish the people's elected AG" at their special meeting.

"The public policy decision by the Guam Legislature ... is based upon the belief that placing a public prosecutor who is elected and accountable directly to the people ensures that those government officials follow the law," Moylan added. "White-collar government corruption investigations and prosecutions against those same government officials occur when the AG is sitting in their midst, not when a private attorney is there. Also, it is a statement from the Guam Legislature that stopping corruption before it occurs by having the AG review contracts before they are awarded and money paid, is easier than chasing the corrupt officials after the money is paid, and the documents potentially hidden or destroyed."

In response to GWA's follow-up letter, the OAG said it was better for Rojas to move to the office than for GWA to rely on "already overworked" attorneys at the OAG to represent the utility in court. The OAG also said Rojas was hired illegally under the budget law, but Rojas and the CCU dispute that, as GWA and GPA are not appropriated by the budget law.

There is an attorney shortage on Guam and the OAG is short-staffed, as evidenced not only by the correspondence with GWA, but also through filings in a case before the Supreme Court of Guam. There was concern among the CCU that the AG was looking to place an attorney in his office "at ratepayer expense," and that played into discussion over the potential violation of GWA's bond covenants.

Prior to the CCU meeting on the SAAG issue, the commission had terminated former GPA attorney Darlow Graham Botha due to concerns that he accepted a position at the OAG while still employed at the utility. Botha had served as the longtime legal counsel for GPA, and was the utility's attorney when the CCU underwent scrutiny some years ago for illegally discussing pay raises behind closed doors. Commissioner Simon Sanchez brought up that issue during the meeting in which Botha was fired. Botha does now work for the OAG.

The CCU planned to invite Moylan to a public meeting to discuss things further, but that has not been set.

Response from other agencies

The Post asked how other agencies responded to Moylan's letters withdrawing their SAAG designations.

DOA Director Edward Birn said his department requested that procurement counsel be granted SAAG status so that procurements can be processed and completed consistent with expenditure timetables, especially for federal grant-funded projects.

While the previous AG agreed with that request, DOA and other affected agencies are now evaluating the potential effect on current and future procurements as a result of Moylan's decision, Birn said, adding that DOA will advise the AG when the evaluation has been completed.

As of March 31, GSA had two procurements pending AG response, according to Birn.

GEDA CEO and Administrator Melanie Mendiola said the SAAG retraction at her agency may affect the speed of the agency's procurement review, but GEDA has not had a high volume of procurement since the retraction. The agency's legal counsel had not asked to forward any correspondence as of April 7.

GIAA Executive Manager John Quinata wrote to Moylan in late February, informing him that the agency has several capital improvement projects in various stages. GIAA competes for grant funding, and if procurement is untimely or delayed, that could result in the loss of funds, he added. Quinata also noted that GIAA believed Moylan's revocation did not affect ongoing procurement with previously designated SAAGs, and asked that Moylan reconsider his decision.

Moylan, however, said his decision applied to all work in progress as well as matter going forward. The correspondence occurred in February.

The Port Authority attorney whose SAAG designation was terminated is no longer at the agency. But General Manager Rory Respicio did request that new counsel at the port be granted SAAG designations for procurements over $500,000 in value, the figure outlined in law. However, as of April 5, the agency had not received a response from the AG or his office.

GMHA had no comment on the SAAG matter as of Wednesday. Other agencies did not respond to the Post.