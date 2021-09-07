The Consolidated Commission on Utilities has adopted an amended resolution that directs management of the Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority to develop and implement a vaccination and testing policy. The amended resolution removes the mandatory nature of the original resolution and leaves that up for management to decide, according to Commissioner Simon Sanchez, who proffered the amendment. Management may still decide to make vaccination and testing mandatory.

Sanchez, Commissioner Pedro Roy Martinez and Chairman Joey Duenas voted for the amended resolution Tuesday night.

Commissioner Francis Santos voted for Sanchez's amendment, but voted against the total amended resolution. Commissioner Michael Limtiaco voted against the amendment and the resolution.

Both commented that commissioners were essentially shifting their responsibility by not taking a position.

Sanchez said that was a fair criticism but it wouldn't be the first time that management would be granted a broad policy decision by the CCU.

The resolution follows recent COVID-19 mandates by the governor, including an executive order mandating vaccination among agency employees or for the unvaccinated to go through weekly testing.

The original resolution would have directed management at both utilities to create a mandatory vaccination policy in alignment with this order, federal technical guidance and a memorandum from the U.S. Department of Justice.

For GWA alone, there are about 70 employees in operational divisions who are unvaccinated, and if an outbreak did occur, that would severely hamper the utility's ability to staff those divisions, according GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo.

"So the bottom line for us is, anything that we can do to mitigate that risk that is within the law, we want to do in order to protect the health and safety of our employees, and of course to provide the critical services that are necessary to serve our customers," he added.

Throughout the meeting, Sanchez said he was wrestling with the original resolution because he valued individual rights but is also concerned with the impact of COVID-19 on Guam's medical infrastructure.

The discourse over vaccination mandates was also present to an extent during CCU discussions, both during Tuesday's meeting and in earlier work sessions.

While he joined in voting against the amended resolution, Santos did speak on the need for a vaccination policy at the utilities.

"I know it's a tough decision on our part, but at the end of the day, there's about 115 (GPWA) employees that are not vaccinated," he said during discussions before the vote. "Either we help ourselves or ignore the fact that someone is going to get COVID in our workplace. It's a guarantee. Because I don't know where you go, who you see, who you talk to, who you touch."

Limtiaco had been critical of a mandatory vaccination policy, referring to people who have made the choice not take the vaccine due to more serious side effects, however extremely unlikely those side effects may be.

"I have expressed my concern in the working session that making the vaccine a condition of employment, it's completely unacceptable," he added.