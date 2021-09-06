CCU members, AG 'extremely close' to settling Open Government Law suit

Current and former members of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities and the Office of the Attorney General are "extremely close" to settling a lawsuit alleging that the officials violated the Open Government Law, according to Deputy Attorney General James Canto.

Attorney Duncan McCully, counsel for the defendants, said during a status hearing Tuesday that the parties are down to the small details of a potential agreement.

"I need to find one of my clients, which I should be able to do. And Mr. Canto would like all of these defendants to sign off on release," McCully said, adding that he hoped discussions would be wrapped up by mid-October, and a stipulated dismissal would be submitted to the court.

The parties are to meet again before the court on Oct. 14.

Closed-door meeting

In February 2020, the OAG filed suit against current commissioners Joey Duenas, Francis Santos and Simon Sanchez, and former commissioners George Bamba and Pedro Guerrero, for allegedly discussing and deciding the salary of a Guam Waterworks Authority interim general manager in 2015, during a closed-door meeting, in violation of the Open Government Law.

Commissioners reportedly decided on a $28,000 raise for the GWA interim general manager, setting the salary at $140,000 per year.

The suit came after the OAG and Office of Public Accountability announced a partnership to tackle the misuse of government funds.

An OPA audit reported the CCU violated the Open Government Law at least 31 times when giving salaries and bonuses to employees. The OPA recommended that the CCU take corrective action to seek repayment of the funds. Instead, the CCU held a special meeting to retroactively approve the bonuses and raises it had given in closed-door meetings. Their special meeting resulted in the status quo.

While the suit deals with an alleged incident in 2015, it also came after The Guam Daily Post reported in 2019 that the CCU discussed employee salaries and bonuses in a closed-door executive session on Nov. 27, 2018.

The OAG reviewed the minutes of that meeting and found that the CCU had violated the Open Government Law. In a written letter, Camacho advised the CCU that the salary adjustments were void and any payments made must be paid back.

The CCU has since taken remedial measures on the 2018 violation.