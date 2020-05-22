CCU OKs power cost reduction by June 1

Guam Power Authority customers are one step away from seeing a decrease in the cost of power, thanks to the decrease in the international cost of fuel for GPA's power plants.

GPA's governing board on Thursday unanimously approved the agency's plan to reduce the fuel surcharge portion of customers' power bills by 19% – from 11 cents per kilowatt-hour to a little under 9 cents per kWh.

For the average residential power customer that uses 1,000 kWh a month, their $204 bill would go down to $184, or a savings of $20 a month.

The reduction would take effect June 1 if the rate-setting Public Utilities Commission approves in time to meet that time frame. PUC approval is the last step of the process to change the cost of power for ratepayers. The PUC has the option of approving a deeper cut in the fuel surcharge.

The PUC will meet on May 28.

"Good news for ratepayers," CCU Commissioner Simon Sanchez said after the commissioners voted.

GPA General Manager John Benavente advocated for the implementation of the decrease sooner, rather than wait until August, in recognition of the economic downturn that has cost many to lose their jobs or have to make do with reduced hours and pay.

The CCU commissioners, led by Chairman Joey Duenas, also considered another option that requires a delay in reducing the fuel surcharge in order to see a bigger decrease once it does go into effect. If the CCU had voted to wait until August before implementing the fuel surcharge reduction, the savings would have been a bit more – a nearly 13% reduction in the surcharge or a $24 decrease in the overall power bill.

However, commissioners agreed many of GPA's customers are experiencing economic hardships due to COVID-19 now, so they opted for a more immediate reduction.

If the cost of fuel further decreases, GPA can go back to the CCU and then the PUC for another round of rate reduction.

In January, GPA was paying nearly $60 per barrel of fuel for its power plants. The latest fuel purchase GPA ordered arrived Thursday and cost around $35 per barrel. This cheaper fuel will wait to be burned until after the higher-priced fuel is used up.

But the drop in fuel prices has guaranteed GPA that based on the supply it has now, the agency will be able to burn 90 to 100 days of cheaper fuel.