CCU reapproves managers' raises

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities reconstructed seven meetings Tuesday night as part of a special meeting to address any potential issues with executive session salary adjustments highlighted in a recently released pay raise audit by the Office of Public Accountability.

Guam law requires that government employee salary discussion be held in an open session. The CCU had to revoke salary adjustments in 2019 because discussions took place in a closed session. In its audit, the OPA found other meetings in which pay was discussed in a meeting that was closed to the public.

The purpose of Tuesday night's meeting was to remedy the defective meetings and finalize the salary adjustments in an open session, according to CCU Chairman Joey Duenas. The CCU was following guidelines set by cases out of Alaska.

"A line of the cases out of the Alaska Supreme Court have interpreted an open government statute nearly identical to Guam's Open Government Law. ... These instructed cases presented a well-reasoned guideline for governmental bodies wishing to rectify earlier decisions found to be flawed due to a procedural or other defect," Duenas said.

The reconstructed meetings, held de novo or for the first time, covered seven dates from 2015 to 2018:

• July 23, 2015

• Sept. 22, 2015

• Dec. 10, 2015

• April 26, 2016

• May 24, 2016

• Feb. 21, 2017

• Aug. 28, 2018

These meetings dealt with the hiring and pay of current utility personnel, all of which were approved again.

The July 23, 2015, meeting involved the hiring of GPA General Manager John Benavente at a salary of $225,000. The salary discussion in this meeting appeared to be open in nature, but the OPA believes the decision was in executive session in nature, Duenas said.

The Sept. 22, 2015, meeting was to hire GPA Chief Financial Officer John Kim at a salary of $135,000, with a negotiated addition of $5,000 if he was able to get certain credit card payment operations up and running within a year of his hiring, for a total salary of $140,000. Kim was able to negotiate a nonpercentage-based single transaction fee, according to commissioners during their discussion.

The April 26, 2016, meeting discussed and approved a salary increase for GPA attorney Graham Botha, raising his salary from $108,000 to $130,000, according to Duenas.

On May 24, 2016, the CCU discussed setting the salary of the board secretary to about $72,000. Commissioner Simon Sanchez said the current secretary is essentially performing the job of two employees as there were two secretaries in the past who exceeded $100,000 in total salary and benefits.

The Feb. 21, 2017, executive session was about hiring a new assistant general manager for GPA, Beatrice Limtiaco, at a salary of about $128,000; hiring John Cruz as GPA assistant general manager of planning and technical services at a salary of $145,000; and setting the salary of GPA Assistant General Manager of Operations Melinda Mafnas at a salary of $145,000.

Commissioner Mike Limtiaco abstained from the discussion and vote on Beatrice Limtiaco, as they are married.

The August 2018 meeting was to discuss the salary of Paul Kemp, the assistant general manager for compliance and safety at the Guam Waterworks Authority, and set his pay at about $120,600. That meeting also set the pay for GWA Assistant Chief Financial Officer Gilda Mafnas at about $113,000 per year. That meeting also set the pay for GWA Controller Sandra Santos at about $93,000 per year.