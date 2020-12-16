While the Consolidated Commission on Utilities denied former Sen. Bob Klitzkie's request to obtain the personnel evaluation of Guam Waterworks Authority legal counsel Kelly Clark, there was an earlier consideration by members of the CCU to make publicly available evaluations for all of its "at will" employees.

The CCU had given Clark a pay adjustment from $115,000 to $140,000, but that was subsequently rescinded.

The CCU denied Klitzkie's request for the document because disclosures are not required for personnel, medical or similar files, and "the disclosure ... would constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy," according to a CCU letter.

Klitzkie has sent a follow-up letter to the CCU stating Guam law does not prohibit the commission from releasing the job evaluation. Klitzkie has also said CCU Chairman Joseph Duenas by himself cannot reject the request for the public record he was seeking. It takes the full commission to make that decision, Klitzkie has said.

The commission evaluated seven employees during recent meetings through November: the Guam Power Authority and GWA lawyers, chief financial officers and general managers of the GPA and GWA, as well as the CCU board secretary.

With the exception of the GWA chief financial officer, this is the first evaluation of the employees since the controversial meeting in November 2018 involving pay raises. Those adjustments were later rescinded due to pay discussions taking place behind closed doors in violation of Guam law.

Only the evaluation of the general managers were made public, which is required by law.

According to Commissioner Michael Limtiaco, the original draft rules from the rules subcommittee, of which he is chair, required all evaluations to be made public.

However, when the rules were brought before the CCU in open session this year, a motion was made to change the rules to the existing language. That motion passed with three votes in favor and two against. Limtiaco and Commissioner Simon Sanchez voted against the change.

Duenas and Commissioners Judith Guthertz and Francis Santos voted in favor, Sanchez said.

Under the adopted rules, according to Limtiaco, the CCU needs approval from its employee in order to release their evaluation, except for a general manager.

This is separate from disclosure law cited in the denial letter to Klitzkie.

If an employee agreed, the CCU could release the employee's evaluation regardless of limitations in what can be forcibly obtained by disclosure requests under Guam law.

According to Sanchez, the majority decision to change the rules – from first disclosing all evaluations to needing employee approval – was due to advice from the commission's conflicts counsel.

The CCU has the discretion to release the evaluation information, as evidenced in 2019, when the majority of commissioners voted to release the executive session recording of the November 2018 meeting, despite some risk advised by independent counsel, Sanchez said.

"CCU represents the ratepayers and the only seven employees we hire represent us (the CCU). CCU is required to be transparent and releasing the performance reviews of our seven is consistent with being transparent," Sanchez said when asked why he felt the evaluations of the "at will" employees should be public.