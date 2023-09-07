The Consolidated Commission on Utilities continued its search for a new legal counsel for the Guam Power Authority through an ongoing special meeting Wednesday.

Former GPA legal counsel Darlow Graham Botha was terminated on March 30.

The Office of the Attorney General approached Botha earlier that month with a $160,000 salary offer.

Although Botha stated prior to his termination that he didn't accept the offer, his name did appear on the Office of the Attorney General employee directory while he still was employed as GPA's legal counsel. He stated he didn't know why his name appeared on the listing.

Botha approached GPA General Manager John Benavente about asking the CCU, GPA's governing board, to match the pay offered by the AG's office. Botha contended that his intent was to remain with the utility.

Following his termination, Botha started working at the AG's office as an assistant attorney general.

The CCU held a special meeting last week for GPA staff attorney interviews, which were conducted in executive session. After about an hour and a half, the CCU came out of executive session and recessed until Wednesday.

CCU Chairman Joey Duenas said he doesn't know when the commission will settle on a candidate, as anything can happen, and it's possible the CCU might even reject all current candidates and put out another call for legal services.

Theresa Rojas, legal counsel for the Guam Waterworks Authority, was designated acting counsel for GPA shortly after Botha was terminated.