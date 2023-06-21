The Consolidated Commission on Utilities will be complying with the subpoena from the Office of the Attorney General, and a representative from the commission will be providing documents to the investigative grand jury Thursday, according to commissioner Simon Sanchez.

Just as he did with the power and water utilities, Attorney General Douglas Moylan subpoenaed the CCU, the entity with oversight of the utilities, for documents related to Typhoon Mawar response or preparation.

The power and water utilities were required to appear before a grand jury June 15. Sanchez said two representatives from the utilities provided documents to the grand jury that day.

The subpoenas to the utilities required multiple documents, from police reports or complaints regarding stolen or damaged property, to documents regarding restoration efforts and inspections or inventory records going back to October 2022.

"Now the CCU has been subpoenaed, and the intention is there will be someone appointed by the CCU. ... She will be presenting the documents subpoenaed last week to the grand jury meeting this week. So, at this point we are complying," Sanchez said.

The subpoena to the CCU largely required records of correspondence and damage reports.

While the utilities and the CCU are complying with the OAG's subpoenas, Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense is trying to quash the subpoena sent to it.

The OAG has sought records of purchase orders, correspondence and other documents from GHS/OCD.

In asking the Superior Court of Guam to quash the subpoena, lawyers for GHS/OCD stated that complying with the subpoena would be “unreasonable and oppressive.”

Attorneys for the Office of the Governor are representing GHS/OCD in this matter.