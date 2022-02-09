CCU to hold special meeting on pay adjustments

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities will hold a special meeting on Feb. 10 to discuss potential pay adjustments for top officials at the Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority. This will follow performance evaluations done late last year, which included public evaluations for the general managers of GWA and GPA, both of whom scored largely at or above satisfactory among the CCU's evaluation criteria.

These discussions will also come as Guam ratepayers continue to contend with ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But for CCU Chairman Joey Duenas, any decision on pay adjustments will boil down to the evaluations, and not timing.

"I believe that both GPA and GWA provide critical essential services that are the basis for our life on Guam. This is important to note because it is vital that these two utilities employ the best people rank and file as well as senior management to provide these services," Duenas told the Guam Daily Post.

"Last year when the CCU scheduled evaluations for the senior management for both utilities, you asked for my personal thoughts on whether I would be in favor of any pay adjustments. I responded that after the evaluations were done, that would determine if any pay adjustments were merited. I have not changed my thoughts on the subject. I continue to believe that when employees are evaluated and they merit a pay adjustment I will vote for such adjustment," he added.

Basing pay adjustment only on whether the time is right would mean the value of an individual's work has no meaning, the chairman continued.

"I believe that it is important to reflect the value that an employee provides in the pay that he/she receives. To not do this would degrade the worth of that employee. Therefore, based on the evaluations, I will decide on the pay that I believe is appropriate to express the value that such employees provide to our ratepayers and our community. This may not be the politically acceptable thing to do but it is the right thing to do," Duenas said.

Commissioner Simon Sanchez said Duenas had scheduled the meeting and he was not aware of whether any other commissioner requested it. However, Sanchez said he did understand linking the recently completed evaluations with talk on pay adjustments.

It is also Sanchez's understanding that none of the seven employees supervised by the CCU have received pay adjustments since 2016, or whenever they were hired after 2016.

The CCU did grant raises and bonuses in 2018, to take effect in January the following year, but discussions on these raises did not comply with law and the adjustments were held void. Evaluations were also conducted in 2020, but no adjustments followed at that time.

Sanchez commended their top officials for the "great job of moving us forward" while modernizing the island's utility infrastructure and complying with federal consent decrees and mandates. But he also placed weight on the timing of approving any pay adjustments.

"I’m not sure now is the time to adjust anyone’s pay, as deserving as their performance merits recognition for how well they’ve done their job these past six years. I always want to reward good work in order to attract and retain good workers," Sanchez said. "But I don’t think ratepayers would agree that this is the time for pay increases, as deserving as raises may be."

Sanchez noted that their management team has worked hard without increasing their pay and he will ask them to continue that work on behalf of ratepayers without an adjustment this year.

"Many people, especially in the private sector, have lost jobs or hours or pay, especially now that federal monies have dried up. They can’t even fathom a full time job or a pay increase. They still need our good work while we all await better days ahead. Let’s all recover together, even if it means continued sacrifices in the short term by our management team," Sanchez said. "I look forward to the CCU discussion but these are my initial thoughts."

The agenda for the upcoming CCU special meeting indicates that discussions on pay adjustments will be for the GPA chief financial officer, the GWA CFO, the GPA general counsel, the CCU board secretary, and the general managers for GPA and GWA.