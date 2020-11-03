The Consolidated Commission on Utilities will hold a special meeting next week to discuss performance evaluations for seven of the commission's employees. These include the general managers of the power and water utilities and their respective lawyers and chief financial officers, as well as the board secretary.

It will be the first time the CCU will conduct evaluations since the pay-raise controversy in mid-2019.

CCU Chairman Joey Duenas said the evaluations are going to be done every year.

"We're not going to be talking about money in executive session and when we get to open session, I will invite whoever commissioner wants to speak up to do whatever they want to do," Duenas said.

The commission has adopted certain evaluation metrics, he added. The CCU will determine whether changes are going to be made at the beginning of next week's meeting.

The CCU will then begin the reviews, beginning with an executive session for all but the general managers, who will have their reviews done in open session, Duenas said.

Even if an evaluation is above satisfactory, that won't necessarily mean a pay raise as it will depend on the CCU, Duenas said.

'A bad time' to expect a raise

CCU member Simon Sanchez said it was his personal opinion that it is a bad time for anyone to expect a raise "even if they're doing a good job."

"People are suffering," he added, referring to the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Nonetheless, they deserve to be evaluated, where they can improve, where they've done well, what we expect of them, how do they carry out these plans."

In late 2018, the CCU had approved raises or bonuses for certain Guam Power Authority and Guam Water Authority officials, which became effective the following year.

However, following media reports, the Office of the Attorney General determined that the pay adjustments were void and had to be paid back because the CCU violated the Open Government Law by discussing the adjustments in a closed-door session.

This led to several CCU meetings, in which the commission discussed the pay issue and policy changes.

But the controversy led to the Office of Public Accountability looking into pay raises at the utilities and the AG ultimately filing a civil case against commissioners who took part in the 2018 closed-door meeting.

People had a right to "come after" the CCU because the commission violated procedures, Duenas said. But the pay raises themselves were not illegal, he added. The CCU has since been reviewing open government requirements since the controversy and now "know what the law is," Duenas, who is seeking reelection in today's vote, said.

The controversy also led to the introduction of Bill 151-25, which intended to add additional oversight to pay raises for employees appointed by commissions and boards.

The bill passed the Legislature in October but was vetoed by the governor.

In her veto letter, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero states that the bill creates a "cumbersome and untenable circumstance" for autonomous agencies, where earned raises are withheld for a time, during which time the employee may be taking on additional duties.

The result would delay or inhibit an agency's operations and undermine its ability to incentivize workers, the governor added.

"Importantly, this bill will also affect our ability to effectuate downward pay adjustments, forcing agencies to wait 90 days to implement salary cuts, which may have a severe impact on critical budgetary decisions that may need to be made on an expedited basis," Leon Guerrero added.