Nearly 400 sailors from USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, which recently left Guam, participated in a recent COVID-19 study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Navy's Bureau of Medicine.

The results show that about 60% of those sailors who were tested had "reactive antibodies" for the virus, and that "one-fifth of infected participants reported no symptoms." It was reportedly the first large-scale evaluation of a group of young people who have suffered a widespread infection from the virus.

The median age among the 382 who participated was 30 years, with 75.7% being male. At least two of them were hospitalized when they got the virus.

"The outbreak investigation included asking volunteers to complete a short survey and provide two specimens for laboratory testing (voluntary blood and nasal swab samples)," the Navy stated. "Antibody testing done on nearly 400 service members of the TR show nearly two-thirds (62%) were infected with SARS-CoV-2 and that most were mildly ill. This is the first CDC published report on this specific demographic of young adults."

More than 1,000 sailors tested positive for the virus after the ship docked in Apra Harbor. The carrier remained on Guam for two months before most of the crew was cleared and the ship returned to sea.

"These results ... may contribute to a better understanding of COVID-19, not just in the U.S. military but also among other young adults and young Americans," said the study's author, Dan Payne, with the CDC.

A study of adolescents and young adults with mild COVID-19 illness in China found rapid propagation of chains of transmission by asymptomatic persons, the CDC's study states.

Symptoms more closely associated with the virus in this sample include a loss of taste or smell, muscle pain, fever and chills.

The study was also able to show the effectiveness of social distancing practices aboard the ship.

Navy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham said the results would be used to better refine the Navy's procedures to handle the virus within the service.