The people in charge of writing the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention travel advisories might not have known that Guam is a U.S. territory, but now it looks like they do.

On Friday, Guam time, the CDC issued an advisory that Guam's COVID-19 risk level is high.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's office protested the claim in light of Guam's less than 2% positive rate, compared to the nation's 8% of people who tested positive for COVID-19 out of the number of tests conducted.

For many Guam residents, what caused them to voice concern was another portion of the federal advisory: CDC referred to Guam as a foreign destination.

"Check with the Office of Foreign Affairs or Ministry of Health of Guam or the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs, Country Information page for details about entry requirements and restrictions for arriving travelers, such as mandatory testing or quarantine," CDC stated.

"Local policies at your destination may require you to be tested for COVID-19 before you are allowed to enter the country. If you test positive on arrival, you may be required to isolate for a period of time. You may even be prevented from returning to the United States, as scheduled," CDC added, as of Friday's version of the travel advisory for Guam.

The references to Guam as a foreign destination had disappeared as of Sunday.

The governor wrote to CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield, in a letter released Saturday, questioning the "high-risk" designation for Guam, and also pointing out that Guam is a U.S. territory.

"At the very least, the CDC should understand that Guam is American soil and that approximately 4 million U.S. citizens live in Guam and its sister territories," the governor wrote.

"Though others can be forgiven for not understanding the complex history of the United States and its unincorporated territories, the CDC should know that we do not have a foreign ministry of health or a foreign designee at the U.S. State Department. Guam's sons and daughters carry this nation's flag into battle and too often lay [sic] under that flag in eternal rest – that sacrifice will not be ignored."

The CDC issued a COVID-19 Travel Health Notice on Aug. 7 recommending travelers consider "postponing all travel, including essential travel, to Guam."

Local pandemic response

The governor also noted certain aspects of the local government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic:

• Guam's COVID-19 hospitalization rate remains stable with an average of two to three per day.

• Guam is prepared for any surge in hospitalization with 83 COVID-19-designated hospital beds – with a capacity to increase the number of beds to 200 or more – and 75 ventilators.

• Guam has 56 contact tracers, and more are being hired.

• Most of Guam's confirmed cases are travel-related and were identified in quarantine. This shows that current mitigation strategies are effective and have prevented further community transmission, the governor said.

"These are facts the CDC criteria does not seem to adequately weigh in their assessment," the governor stated.

"Despite the success of the U.S. territories in our response to COVID-19, we have been included in a high-level risk list rather than used as examples for states to follow," the governor stated. "We recommend providing separate risk assessments for the territories to provide a better understanding for the COVID-19 risk of each jurisdiction."