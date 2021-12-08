CDC, as expected, removes Guam from COVID-19 high-risk travel list

Guam and four other U.S. territories are no longer listed officially by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as destinations with COVID-19 risks for travelers.

The change took effect on Dec. 6, U.S. mainland time, which was Tuesday on Guam.

For the Guam Visitors Bureau and the tourism industry, this is welcome news because it better positions Guam for reopening its tourism industry.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

GVB Vice President Gerry Perez on Tuesday said this latest development has been implemented "as part of GVB's marketing strategies."

"What the removal means is that Guam and other U.S. territories will no longer be singled out," Perez said.

Removed from the CDC's regularly updated travel recommendation list are Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

These territories now are considered U.S. domestic destinations, rather than foreign destinations.

None of the 50 states were included on the list, even if their COVID-19 vaccination rates have been lagging behind Guam's.

With the official removal of Guam from the list, travelers should have more confidence in Guam as a safe place to visit because of its high vaccination rate, its low COVID-19 positivity and hospitalization rates, robust testing and treatment, and businesses' overall compliance with pandemic health and safety protocols, GVB officials said earlier.

Prior to Tuesday, Guam was on the CDC's list of destinations with "very high" or "Level 4" COVID-19 risk, with the agency advising travelers to be fully vaccinated before going to the island. That was an update from an earlier advisory against traveling to Guam.

But while Guam has just come out of a surge brought on by the highly virulent delta variant, the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is threatening the new gains the tourism industry has seen the past few months.