The government of Guam is reviewing its policy after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to five days, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others.

Individuals who have received their booster shot do not need to quarantine following exposure to COVID-19 but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure, according to the CDC.

The CDC also shortened the recommended quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19 – for unvaccinated individuals and those due for a booster shot – from 10 days to five days.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"For people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose or more than two months after the J&J vaccine and not yet boosted, CDC now recommends quarantine for five days followed by strict mask use for an additional five days," according to CDC's announcement.

"Alternatively, if a five-day quarantine is not feasible, it is imperative that an exposed person wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure."

'Motivated by science'

The shortened isolation time "is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the one to two days prior to onset of symptoms and the two to three days after. Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for five days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for five days to minimize the risk of infecting others," according to the CDC on Tuesday Guam time.

While CDC's mask-wearing recommendation can discontinue after five days, Guam continues to be under a blanket mask mandate when around other people outside of the household, including in restaurants.

Local policy unchanged

The government of Guam on Wednesday stated while Guam's Public Health reviews the recommendations from the CDC, the current quarantine and isolation policy measures remain unchanged at this time.

GovGuam's policy states if you test positive for COVID-19, people can isolate at home or at the government isolation facility.

Symptomatic patients can discontinue isolation after at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the local policy.

Local policy states if you are asymptomatic, isolation may be discontinued after 10 days from the date of the positive specimen collection.

If someone on Guam is identified as a close contact of a person who tested positive for COVID-19, GovGuam policy requires quarantine for 10 days after your last date of exposure.