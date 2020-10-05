According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with medical conditions including chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease, obesity, serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes are at greater risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

The CDC says a host of other medical conditions also might put people at an increased risk, including asthma, cystic fibrosis, high blood pressure, pregnancy, dementia, liver disease, Type 1 diabetes and smoking.

A study published by the CDC in August estimates 45.4% of adults in the U.S. are "at increased risk for complications from coronavirus disease because of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, respiratory disease, hypertension or cancer."

The study found risk increased with age. People ages 18 to 19 had an estimated 19.8% risk due to medical conditions, while for those ages 80 and older, the rate was 80.7%.

Based on 2018 data from the CDC, Guam's rate of diabetes is 13.7%, compared to 10.9% in the states. Current smoking rates are also higher on Guam, at 21.9% compared to 16.1% in the rest of the U.S.

Obesity rates are closer, at 29.8% on Guam and 30.9% in the U.S., according to the data.

'Reduced immuno-response'

Dr. Samuel Friedman, an oncologist at the Cancer Center of Guam, said comorbidities can lower the immune response because the patient's system is already compromised by cancer, therapy for cancer, any inflammatory disease such as lupus or rheumatoid arthritis, immunotherapy such as chronic steroids, asthma, or physical problems such as emphysema usually due to smoking.

"Older people have reduced immuno-response, which is why they are susceptible to infections like shingles and failure to respond to immunizations like flu vaccinations," he said.

He said the effects of metabolic syndrome due to obesity, such as hypertension, diabetes, lipid abnormalities and fatty liver, can blunt the immune response and make people with obesity more susceptible and respond poorly to infections.

While people with these conditions are more susceptible to many infections, including the flu, he said, influenza is usually less serious than COVID-19, but similar comorbidities apply.

"COVID-19 is several times as deadly as any influenza we have seen in our lifetime, and in older times like the 1918 influenza epidemic, medicine was in the dark ages so we cannot compare," Friedman said.

'Age is the leading factor'

Dr. Felix Cabrera, a member of the governor's coronavirus advisory group, said age is the "biggest factor" when it comes to increased risk from the virus.

"As for Guam-specific risks for severe COVID-19 illness, age is the leading factor, otherwise diabetes and obesity are the clear major risk factors," Cabrera said.

"Since Guam has a high prevalence of diabetes, obesity and smoking, it is important that people take steps to minimize their risks for infectious diseases such as COVID-19," Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense stated in an April press release.