CDC further downgrades Guam's travel risk rating from 'high' to 'very high' over COVID-19

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday further downgraded Guam's travel risk rating from "high" to "very high," as the island continues to see more than 100 new COVID-19 cases a day and hospitalization reaching 35 a day.

CDC advises people to "avoid travel to these destinations" with a "very high" risk rating.

"If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel," the CDC said on its website.

This comes at a time when the Guam Visitors Bureau is trying to encourage tourists from its main markets of South Korea, Japan and Taiwan to visit once again after the travel disruptions that the pandemic caused.

Travelers to Guam the past year were mostly military personnel and returning residents, as well as tourists from Taiwan under GVB's Air V&V or vaccination and vacation program.

The CDC travel risk assessment has four levels, with level 4 as being "very high," or the worst ranking. Guam was already previously placed on level 4, but it had never been placed on level 1 or "low" since the pandemic started.

It's only been three weeks since CDC downgraded Guam's travel risk rating from "moderate" to "high."

With the highly transmissible delta variant spreading in the community, the number of cases has gone from bad to worse in recent weeks. Guam's COVID-19 area risk score surged to 39.3, from less than 1 a few weeks ago.

Despite the CDC's latest ranking, Guam remains to have a high COVID-19 vaccination rate.

Some 80% or 109,102 of 136,293 estimated vaccine-eligible residents, or those 12 years old and older, have already been fully vaccinated as of Aug. 30.

This story will be updated.